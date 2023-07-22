Talon Roseland
Talon Roseland from Marshalltown, Iowa, competes in Tuesday’s steer wrestling qualifying round for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo at Frontier Park Arena.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Saturday, July 22

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show

