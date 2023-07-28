Friday, July 28
7-9 a.m.: Free Pancake Breakfast. Downtown at the Cheyenne Depot
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store. Old West Museum
9:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena
9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: Youth Chuckwagon Cookoff. Old Frontier Town
10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park and Ride. Interstate 25 & Missile Drive
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park
10:15 a.m.: Wyoming State Museum presentation, “Animals of the Great Plains.” Native American Indian Village
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo, Shopping & More. Old Frontier Town
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall & Shopping
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival Midway & Food Court
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Performances by Bailey Rae & Poudre Valley Playboys. Old Frontier Town
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and recharge at The Garden
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Native American Indian Village
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena
12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena
1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Native American Indian Village
2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American flute player. Native American Indian Village
3-8 p.m.: Performances by Dave Gautreau & Martin and Kelly. The Garden
4 p.m.-midnight: Live music & dancing. Buckin’ A Saloon
4:30-7:30 p.m.: Chuckwagon VIP Experience (ticket required). Old Frontier Town
8 p.m.: Frontier Nights concert, Jon Pardi with special guest Carly Pearce. Frontier Park Arena
Saturday, July 29
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store. Old West Museum
9 a.m.: Grand Parade, presented by Chase Bank. Downtown Cheyenne
9:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena
10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park and Ride. Interstate 25 & Missile Drive
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park. (Animal previews from 9-11 a.m. Bidder applications due at 10 a.m.)
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo, Shopping & More. Old Frontier Town
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall & Shopping
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival Midway & Food Court
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Kids’ Crafts. Native American Indian Village
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Performances by David Gautreau & Poudre Valley Playboys. Old Frontier Town
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and recharge at The Garden
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Native American Indian Village
11:30 a.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Live Auction. Lions Park
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena
Noon: Chuckwagon Cookoff Competition. Old Frontier Town
12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena
1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Native American Indian Village
2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Native American Indian Village
2-8 p.m.: Performances by Carin Mari, Andrea Goodman, and Martin and Kelly. The Garden
4 p.m.-midnight: Live music & dancing. Buckin’ A Saloon
4:30-7:30 p.m.: Chuckwagon VIP Experience (ticket required). Old Frontier Town
8 p.m.: Frontier Nights concert, Cody Johnson with special guest Whiskey Myers. Frontier Park Arena
Sunday, July 30
7 a.m.-3 p.m.: New owners load adopted BLM wild horses and burros. Lions Park
8 a.m.-6 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show
8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store. Old West Museum
9 a.m.: Cowboy Church Service. Frontier Park Arena
10 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tour. Frontier Park Arena
10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Park and Ride. Interstate 25 & Missile Drive
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Native American Indian Village
10 a.m.-6 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Carnival Midway & Food Court
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Petting Zoo, Shopping & More. Old Frontier Town
11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Relax and recharge at The Garden
11:15 a.m.: Native American Dance Performance. Native American Indian Village
12:30 p.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment. Frontier Park Arena
12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Championship Saddles, Championship Packages, Championship Buckle Awards and Championship Chuckwagon Cookoff Buckles Awarded. Frontier Park Arena
Tips and tricks for Frontier Park
You’re headed to the rodeo, or maybe you just want to pay the $5 entry fee to explore Frontier Park — but what can and can’t you bring to Cheyenne Frontier Days?
No outside drinks or beverages, alcoholic or otherwise, are allowed into the park. Any alcohol bought within the Frontier Park will be confiscated as you leave.
All aluminum bottles, cans, Thermoses and water bottles are prohibited, even if they’re empty. Outside water is not allowed. There are plenty of places to buy water inside Frontier Park.
All items are subject to a security search upon entry. Everyone is allowed one purse, fanny pack or clutch that doesn’t exceed 12-by-6-by-12 inches or one clear bag. Also allowed are binoculars, extra clothing (if carried loosely or in a clear bag), flat seat cushions and medical items and diaper bags, after inspection.
Strollers are allowed in Frontier Park, but organizers warn they will be difficult to move in the grandstands. Cameras are permitted, as well, as long as their use doesn’t interfere with the ability of other spectators to view the rodeo.
Items that are prohibited by Frontier Park include, but are not limited to: Bags that do not comply with the bag rule previously mentioned, aerosol cans, aluminum bottles, cans, Thermoses, water bottles, drinks/beverages, animals (service dogs permitted), artificial noisemakers, backpacks, bicycles, scooters, roller skates, skateboards, binocular cases, camera bags, fireworks, illegal drugs, luggage, objects that can be used as projectiles and outside food or drink.
Firearms and weapons, concealed or unconcealed, will not be allowed on Frontier Park grounds. The park is also a designated non-smoking area, and smoking or vaping is prohibited.
Be aware that pets, with the exception of certified service dogs, are prohibited at pancake breakfasts, which are held at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.
Coolers are generally prohibited. Exceptions will be made for small, soft-sided coolers no larger than 14-by-14-by-14 inches for the storage of baby formula, medicine or other immediate needs.
Organizers recommend drinking plenty of water, using sunscreen and wearing appropriate clothing for being in the sun. Wyoming weather can be unpredictable, so it’s also a good idea to bring a raincoat.
Above all else, guests engaging in inappropriate behavior affecting the experience of others will be removed from the venue. Guests are encouraged to report any inappropriate behavior.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters