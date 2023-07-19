Friday, July 21
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store. Old West Museum
9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Fort D.A. Russell Days. 29th Annual Base Open House
10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park and Ride. Interstate 25 & Missile Drive
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park
10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Old Frontier Town
10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.: Native American Indian Village
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Old Frontier Town Petting Zoo, Shopping & More
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall & Shopping
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival Midway & Food Court
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and recharge at The Garden
3-8 p.m.: Performances by Paul Rabaut & Erica Sunshine Lee. The Garden
4 p.m.-midnight: Live music & dancing. Buckin’ A Saloon
8 p.m.: Frontier Nights concert, Eric Church with special guest Paul Cauthen. Frontier Park Arena
Saturday, July 22
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store. Old West Museum
9 a.m.: Grand Parade, presented by Chase Bank. Downtown Cheyenne
9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Fort D.A. Russell Days. 29th Annual Base Open House
9:30 & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours, Frontier Park Arena
10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park and Ride. Interstate 25 & Missile Drive
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo, Shopping & More. Old Frontier Town
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall & Shopping
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival Midway & Food Court
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Kids’ Crafts. Native American Indian Village
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and recharge in The Garden
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Performances by Roger King & Poudre Valley Playboys. Old Frontier Town
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Native American Indian Village
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment. Frontier Park Arena
12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena
1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Native American Indian Village
2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Native American Indian Village
3-8 p.m.: Performances by Paul Rabaut & Erica Sunshine Lee. The Garden
4 p.m.-midnight: Live music & dancing. Buckin’ A Saloon
4:30-7:30 p.m.: Chuckwagon VIP Experience (ticket required). Old Frontier Town
8 p.m.: Frontier Nights concert, Old Dominion with special guest Chase Rice. Frontier Park Arena
Sunday, July 23
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store. Old West Museum
9 a.m.: Cowboy Church Service. Frontier Park Arena
9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Fort D.A. Russell Days. 29th Annual Base Open House
9:30 & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena
10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park and Ride. Interstate 25 & Missile Drive
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo, Shopping & More. Old Frontier Town
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall & Shopping
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival Midway & Food Court
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Kids’ Crafts. Native American Indian Village
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Latino entertainment; folkloric dancers & family fun. The Garden
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Performances by BJ Jamison & Roger King. Old Frontier Town
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Native American Indian Village
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena
12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena
1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Native American Indian Village
2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Native American Indian Village
4 p.m.-midnight: Live music & dancing. Buckin’ A Saloon
8 p.m.: Frontier Nights concert, Zach Bryan with special guest Levi Turner. Frontier Park Arena
Monday, July 24
7-9 a.m.: Free Pancake Breakfast. Downtown at the Cheyenne Depot
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store. Old West Museum
9:30 & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena
10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park and Ride. Interstate 25 & Missile Drive
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park
10:15 a.m.: Wyoming State Museum presentation, “Animals of the Great Plains.” Native American Indian Village
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo, Shopping & More. Old Frontier Town
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall & Shopping
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival Midway & Food Court
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Performances by BJ Jamison & Roger King. Old Frontier Town
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and recharge at The Garden
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Native American Indian Village
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena
12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena
1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Native American Indian Village
2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Native American Indian Village
4 p.m.-midnight: Live music & dancing. Buckin’ A Saloon
5-8 p.m.: Performance by Mountain Duo & Loren Woodin. The Garden
7:45 p.m.: Frontier Nights, PBR Team Series Event. Frontier Park Arena
Tuesday, July 25
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store. Old West Museum
9 a.m.: Grand Parade, presented by Chase Bank. Downtown Cheyenne
9:30 & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena
10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park and Ride. Interstate 25 & Missile Drive
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park
10:15 a.m.: Wyoming State Museum presentation, “Animals of the Great Plains.” Native American Indian Village
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo, Shopping & More. Old Frontier Town
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall & Shopping
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival Midway & Food Court
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Performances by Banditti & Scott Rupe. Old Frontier Town
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and recharge at The Garden
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Native American Indian Village
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena
12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena
1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Native American Indian Village
2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Native American Indian Village
3-8 p.m.: Performances by Andrea Goodman & Poudre Valley Playboys. The Garden
4 p.m.-midnight: Live music & dancing. Buckin’ A Saloon
7:45 p.m.: Frontier Nights, PBR Team Series Event. Frontier Park Arena
Wednesday, July 26
7-9 a.m.: Free Pancake Breakfast. Downtown at the Cheyenne Depot
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store. Old West Museum
9:30 & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena
10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park and Ride. Interstate 25 & Missile Drive
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park
10:15 a.m.: Wyoming State Museum presentation, “Animals of the Great Plains.” Native American Indian Village
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo, Shopping & More. Old Frontier Town
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall & Shopping
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival Midway & Food Court
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Performances by Banditti & New Relm. Old Frontier Town
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and recharge at The Garden
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Kids’ Crafts. Native American Indian Village
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Native American Indian Village
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including the Challenge Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena
12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena
1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Native American Indian Village
2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Native American Indian Village
2-8 p.m.: Performances by Scott Rupe, Andrea Goodman & Erica Sunshine Lee, The Garden
4 p.m.-midnight: Live music & dancing. Buckin’ A Saloon
4:30-7:30 p.m.: Chuckwagon VIP Experience (ticket required). Old Frontier Town
7 p.m.: Pow-wow. Native American Indian Village
8 p.m.: Frontier Nights concert, Five Finger Death Punch with special guests Papa Roach & Paws. Frontier Park Arena
Thursday, July 27
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show
8 a.m.–7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store. Old West Museum
9 a.m.: Grand Parade, presented by Chase Bank. Downtown Cheyenne
9:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena
10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park and Ride. Interstate 25 & Missile Drive
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Chuckwagon Cookoff Cooking Demonstration. Old Frontier Town
10:15 a.m.: Wyoming State Museum presentation, “Animals of the Great Plains.” Native American Indian Village
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo, Shopping & More. Old Frontier Town
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall & Shopping
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival Midway & Food Court
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Performances by Bailey Rae & New Relm. Old Frontier Town
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and recharge at The Garden
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Native American Indian Village
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including the Challenge Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena
12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena
1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Native American Indian Village
2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Native American Indian Village
3-8 p.m.: Performances by Dave Gautreau & Mountain Duo. The Garden
4 p.m.-midnight: Live music & dancing. Buckin’ A Saloon
4:30-7:30 p.m.: Chuckwagon VIP Experience (ticket required). Old Frontier Town
8 p.m.: Frontier Nights concert, Tim McGraw with special guest Kip Moore. Frontier Park Arena
Friday, July 28
7-9 a.m.: Free Pancake Breakfast. Downtown at the Cheyenne Depot
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store. Old West Museum
9:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena
9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: Youth Chuckwagon Cookoff. Old Frontier Town
10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park and Ride. Interstate 25 & Missile Drive
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park
10:15 a.m.: Wyoming State Museum presentation, “Animals of the Great Plains.” Native American Indian Village
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo, Shopping & More. Old Frontier Town
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall & Shopping
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival Midway & Food Court
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Performances by Bailey Rae & Poudre Valley Playboys. Old Frontier Town
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and recharge at The Garden
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Native American Indian Village
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena
12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena
1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Native American Indian Village
2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American flute player. Native American Indian Village
3-8 p.m.: Performances by Dave Gautreau & Martin and Kelly. The Garden
4 p.m.-midnight: Live music & dancing. Buckin’ A Saloon
4:30-7:30 p.m.: Chuckwagon VIP Experience (ticket required). Old Frontier Town
8 p.m.: Frontier Nights concert, Jon Pardi with special guest Carly Pearce. Frontier Park Arena
Saturday, July 29
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store. Old West Museum
9 a.m.: Grand Parade, presented by Chase Bank. Downtown Cheyenne
9:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena
10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park and Ride. Interstate 25 & Missile Drive
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park. (Animal previews from 9-11 a.m. Bidder applications due at 10 a.m.)
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo, Shopping & More. Old Frontier Town
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall & Shopping
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival Midway & Food Court
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Kids’ Crafts. Native American Indian Village
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Performances by David Gautreau & Poudre Valley Playboys. Old Frontier Town
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and recharge at The Garden
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Native American Indian Village
11:30 a.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Live Auction. Lions Park
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena
Noon: Chuckwagon Cookoff Competition. Old Frontier Town
12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena
1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Native American Indian Village
2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Native American Indian Village
2-8 p.m.: Performances by Carin Mari, Andrea Goodman, and Martin and Kelly. The Garden
4 p.m.-midnight: Live music & dancing. Buckin’ A Saloon
4:30-7:30 p.m.: Chuckwagon VIP Experience (ticket required). Old Frontier Town
8 p.m.: Frontier Nights concert, Cody Johnson with special guest Whiskey Myers. Frontier Park Arena
Sunday, July 30
7 a.m.-3 p.m.: New owners load adopted BLM wild horses and burros. Lions Park
8 a.m.-6 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show
8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store. Old West Museum
9 a.m.: Cowboy Church Service. Frontier Park Arena
10 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tour. Frontier Park Arena
10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Park and Ride. Interstate 25 & Missile Drive
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Native American Indian Village
10 a.m.-6 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Carnival Midway & Food Court
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Petting Zoo, Shopping & More. Old Frontier Town
11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Relax and recharge at The Garden
11:15 a.m.: Native American Dance Performance. Native American Indian Village
12:30 p.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment. Frontier Park Arena
12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Championship Saddles, Championship Packages, Championship Buckle Awards and Championship Chuckwagon Cookoff Buckles Awarded. Frontier Park Arena