Wednesday, July 26
7-9 a.m.: Free Pancake Breakfast. Downtown at the Cheyenne Depot
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store. Old West Museum
9:30 & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena
10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park and Ride. Interstate 25 & Missile Drive
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park
10:15 a.m.: Wyoming State Museum presentation, “Animals of the Great Plains.” Native American Indian Village
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo, Shopping & More. Old Frontier Town
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall & Shopping
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival Midway & Food Court
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Performances by Banditti & New Relm. Old Frontier Town
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and recharge at The Garden
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Kids’ Crafts. Native American Indian Village
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Native American Indian Village
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including the Challenge Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena
12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena
1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Native American Indian Village
2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Native American Indian Village
2-8 p.m.: Performances by Scott Rupe, Andrea Goodman & Erica Sunshine Lee, The Garden
4 p.m.-midnight: Live music & dancing. Buckin’ A Saloon
4:30-7:30 p.m.: Chuckwagon VIP Experience (ticket required). Old Frontier Town
7 p.m.: Pow-wow. Native American Indian Village
8 p.m.: Frontier Nights concert, Five Finger Death Punch with special guests Papa Roach & Paws. Frontier Park Arena
Thursday, July 27
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show
8 a.m.–7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store. Old West Museum
9 a.m.: Grand Parade, presented by Chase Bank. Downtown Cheyenne
9:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena
10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park and Ride. Interstate 25 & Missile Drive
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Chuckwagon Cookoff Cooking Demonstration. Old Frontier Town
10:15 a.m.: Wyoming State Museum presentation, “Animals of the Great Plains.” Native American Indian Village
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo, Shopping & More. Old Frontier Town
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall & Shopping
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival Midway & Food Court
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Performances by Bailey Rae & New Relm. Old Frontier Town
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and recharge at The Garden
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Native American Indian Village
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including the Challenge Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena
12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena
1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Native American Indian Village
2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Native American Indian Village
3-8 p.m.: Performances by Dave Gautreau & Mountain Duo. The Garden
4 p.m.-midnight: Live music & dancing. Buckin’ A Saloon
4:30-7:30 p.m.: Chuckwagon VIP Experience (ticket required). Old Frontier Town
8 p.m.: Frontier Nights concert, Tim McGraw with special guest Kip Moore. Frontier Park Arena
Friday, July 28
7-9 a.m.: Free Pancake Breakfast. Downtown at the Cheyenne Depot
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store. Old West Museum
9:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena
9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: Youth Chuckwagon Cookoff. Old Frontier Town
10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park and Ride. Interstate 25 & Missile Drive
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park
10:15 a.m.: Wyoming State Museum presentation, “Animals of the Great Plains.” Native American Indian Village
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo, Shopping & More. Old Frontier Town
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall & Shopping
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival Midway & Food Court
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Performances by Bailey Rae & Poudre Valley Playboys. Old Frontier Town
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and recharge at The Garden
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Native American Indian Village
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena
12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena
1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Native American Indian Village
2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American flute player. Native American Indian Village
3-8 p.m.: Performances by Dave Gautreau & Martin and Kelly. The Garden
4 p.m.-midnight: Live music & dancing. Buckin’ A Saloon
4:30-7:30 p.m.: Chuckwagon VIP Experience (ticket required). Old Frontier Town
8 p.m.: Frontier Nights concert, Jon Pardi with special guest Carly Pearce. Frontier Park Arena
Saturday, July 29
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store. Old West Museum
9 a.m.: Grand Parade, presented by Chase Bank. Downtown Cheyenne
9:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena
10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park and Ride. Interstate 25 & Missile Drive
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park. (Animal previews from 9-11 a.m. Bidder applications due at 10 a.m.)
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo, Shopping & More. Old Frontier Town
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall & Shopping
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival Midway & Food Court
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Kids’ Crafts. Native American Indian Village
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Performances by David Gautreau & Poudre Valley Playboys. Old Frontier Town
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and recharge at The Garden
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Native American Indian Village
11:30 a.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Live Auction. Lions Park
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena
Noon: Chuckwagon Cookoff Competition. Old Frontier Town
12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena
1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Native American Indian Village
2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Native American Indian Village
2-8 p.m.: Performances by Carin Mari, Andrea Goodman, and Martin and Kelly. The Garden
4 p.m.-midnight: Live music & dancing. Buckin’ A Saloon
4:30-7:30 p.m.: Chuckwagon VIP Experience (ticket required). Old Frontier Town
8 p.m.: Frontier Nights concert, Cody Johnson with special guest Whiskey Myers. Frontier Park Arena
Sunday, July 30
7 a.m.-3 p.m.: New owners load adopted BLM wild horses and burros. Lions Park
8 a.m.-6 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show
8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store. Old West Museum
9 a.m.: Cowboy Church Service. Frontier Park Arena
10 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tour. Frontier Park Arena
10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Park and Ride. Interstate 25 & Missile Drive
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Native American Indian Village
10 a.m.-6 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Carnival Midway & Food Court
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Petting Zoo, Shopping & More. Old Frontier Town
11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Relax and recharge at The Garden
11:15 a.m.: Native American Dance Performance. Native American Indian Village
12:30 p.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment. Frontier Park Arena
12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Championship Saddles, Championship Packages, Championship Buckle Awards and Championship Chuckwagon Cookoff Buckles Awarded. Frontier Park Arena
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters