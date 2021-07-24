SATURDAY, JULY 24
7 a.m.: Rodeo slack. Frontier Park Arena.
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Western Art Show and CFD Old West Museum and Store open.
9 a.m.: Grand parade. Downtown Cheyenne.
9 a.m.-9 p.m.: Fort D.A. Russell Days. F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Meet at the CFD Old West Museum.
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Western Experience offers interactive Western experiences, including the BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo and other attractions open. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: CFD exhibits open. Exhibit Hall at Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-midnight: CFD carnival/midway areas open. Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Kids' crafts. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Live entertainment. The Garden at Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon open, with performances from 11 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon open for live music and dancing with Country Music Project. Frontier Park.
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment. Frontier Park Arena.
12:45 p.m.: Rodeo Grand Entry and CFD Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.
1 p.m. and 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
2 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
4:30-7:30 p.m.: Chuckwagon VIP Experience (SOLD OUT). Frontier Park.
5-8 p.m.: Live music and dancing with Mountain Duo. The Garden at Frontier Park.
8 p.m.: Frontier Nights: Thomas Rhett performs with special guest Rhett Akins. Frontier Park Arena.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
7 a.m.: Rodeo slack. Frontier Park Arena.
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Western Art Show and CFD Old West Museum and Store open.
9 a.m.: Cowboy Church Service with Susie McEntire and Mark Eaton. Frontier Park Arena.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Fort D.A. Russell Days. F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
9:30 and 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Western Experience offers interactive Western experiences, including the BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo and other attractions open. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: CFD exhibits open. Exhibit Hall at Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival/midway areas open. Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Kids' crafts. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: A variety of Latino entertainment and folkloric dancers. The Garden at Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon open with live performances from 11 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon open, with live music by Country Music Project. Frontier Park.
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena.
12:45 p.m.: Rodeo Grand Entry and CFD Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.
1 and 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
2 and 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
5-8 p.m.: Live music and dancing with The Artists. The Garden at Frontier Park.
8 P.M.: Frontier Nights: Cody Johnson performs with special guest Aaron Watson. Frontier Park Arena.
MONDAY, JULY 26
7 a.m.: Rodeo slack. Frontier Park Arena.
7-9 a.m.: Free pancake breakfast. Downtown Cheyenne at Cheyenne Depot Plaza.
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Western Art Show and CFD Old West Museum and Store open.
9:30 and 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Western Experience offers interactive Western experiences, including the BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo and other attractions open. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: CFD exhibits open. Exhibit Hall at Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival/midway areas open. Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Live entertainment. The Garden at Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon open, with live performances from 11 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon open, with live music by Tyler Walker Band. Frontier Park.
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena.
12:45 p.m.: Rodeo Grand Entry and CFD Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.
1 and 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
2 and 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
5-8 p.m.: Live music by Erica Sunshine Lee. The Garden at Frontier Park.
7:45 p.m.: Frontier Nights: PBR—Last Cowboy Standing. Frontier Park Arena.
TUESDAY, JULY 27
7 a.m.: Rodeo slack. Frontier Park Arena.
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Western Art Show and CFD Old West Museum and Store open.
9 a.m.: Grand parade. Downtown Cheyenne.
9:30 and 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Western Experience offers interactive Western experiences, including the BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo and other attractions open. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: CFD exhibits open. Exhibit Hall at Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival/midway areas open. Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Live entertainment. The Garden at Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon open, with live performances from 11 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon open, with live music by Tyler Walker Band. Frontier Park.
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena.
12:45 p.m.: Rodeo Grand Entry and CFD Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.
1 and 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
2 and 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
5-8 p.m.: Live music by Erica Sunshine Lee. The Garden at Frontier Park.
7:45 p.m.: Frontier Nights: PBR—Last Cowboy Standing. Frontier Park Arena.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
7 a.m.: Rodeo slack. Frontier Park Arena.
7-9 a.m.: Free pancake breakfast. Downtown Cheyenne at Cheyenne Depot Plaza.
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Western Art Show and CFD Old West Museum and Store open.
9:30 and 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.
10 a.m.: USAF Thunderbirds Aerial Demonstration. F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Western Experience offers interactive Western experiences, including the BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo and other attractions open. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: CFD exhibits open. Exhibit Hall at Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival/midway areas open. Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Live entertainment. The Garden at Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon open, with live performances from 11 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon open, with live music by Tyler Walker Band. Frontier Park.
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena.
12:45 p.m.: Rodeo Grand Entry and CFD Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.
1 and 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
2 and 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
4:30-7:30 p.m.: Chuckwagon VIP Experience (SOLD OUT). Frontier Park.
5-8 p.m.: Live music by Erica Sunshine Lee. The Garden at Frontier Park.
7 p.m.: Pow Wow. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
8 p.m.: Frontier Nights: Maren Morris performs with special guest Brett Young. Frontier Park Arena.
THURSDAY, JULY 29
7 a.m.: Rodeo slack. Frontier Park Arena.
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Western Art Show and CFD Old West Museum and Store open.
9 a.m.: Grand parade. Downtown Cheyenne.
9:30 and 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Chuckwagon Cookoff Cooking Demonstration. Frontier Park.
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Western Experience offers interactive Western experiences, including the BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo and other attractions open. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: CFD exhibits open. Exhibit Hall at Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival/midway areas open. Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Live entertainment. The Garden at Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon open, with live performances from 11 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon open with live music by Southern Fryed. Frontier Park.
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena.
12:45 p.m.: Rodeo Grand Entry and CFD Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.
1 and 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
2 and 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
5-8 p.m.: Live music by Sugar Britches. The Garden at Frontier Park.
8 p.m.: Frontier Nights: Erich Church performs with special guest Ashley McBryde. Frontier Park Arena.
FRIDAY, JULY 30
7-9 a.m.: Free pancake breakfast. Downtown Cheyenne at Cheyenne Depot Plaza.
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Western Art Show and CFD Old West Museum and Store open.
9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.
9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: Youth Chuckwagon Cookoff. Frontier Park.
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Western Experience offers interactive Western experiences, including the BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo and other attractions open. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: CFD exhibits open. Exhibit Hall at Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival/midway areas open. Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Live entertainment. The Garden at Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon open, with live performances from 11 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon open, with live music by Southern Fryed. Frontier Park.
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena.
12:45 p.m.: Rodeo Grand Entry and CFD Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.
1 and 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
2 and 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
5-8 p.m.: Live music by Sugar Britches. The Garden at Frontier Park.
8 p.m.: Frontier Nights: Kane Brown performs with special guests Restless Road and Tigirlily. Frontier Park Arena.
SATURDAY, JULY 31
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Western Art Show and CFD Old West Museum and Store open.
9 a.m.: Grand parade. Downtown Cheyenne.
9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Western Experience offers interactive Western experiences, including the BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo and other attractions open. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: CFD exhibits open. Exhibit Hall at Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival/midway areas open. Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Live entertainment. The Garden at Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon open, with live performances from 11 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon open, with live music by Southern Fryed. Frontier Park.
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena.
12:45 p.m.: Rodeo Grand Entry and CFD Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.
1 and 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
2 and 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
5-8 p.m.: Live music by Sugar Britches. The Garden at Frontier Park.
8 p.m.: Frontier Nights: Blake Shelton performs with special guest John King (SOLD OUT). Frontier Park Arena.
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
7 a.m.-3 p.m.: New owners load adopted horses & burros. Frontier Park.
8 a.m.-6 p.m.: CFD Western Art Show and CFD Old West Museum and Store open.
9 a.m.: Cowboy Church Service. Frontier Park Arena.
10 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Indian Village open. Frontier Park.
10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Western Experience offers interactive Western experiences, including the BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Petting Zoo and other attractions open. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: CFD exhibits open. Exhibit Hall at Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Carnival/midway areas open. Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Live entertainment. The Garden at Frontier Park.
11:15 a.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
12:30 p.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment. Frontier Park Arena.
12:45 p.m.: Rodeo Grand Entry and CFD Rodeo. Championship Saddles, Championship Packages, Championship Buckle Awards and Championship Chuckwagon Cookoff Buckles Awarded. Frontier Park Arena.