SATURDAY, JULY 31
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Western Art Show and CFD Old West Museum and Store open.
9 a.m.: Grand parade. Downtown Cheyenne.
9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Western Experience offers interactive Western experiences, including the BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo and other attractions open. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: CFD exhibits open. Exhibit Hall at Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-midnight: Carnival/midway areas open. Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Live entertainment. The Garden at Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon open, with live performances from 11 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon open, with live music by Southern Fryed. Frontier Park.
11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena.
12:45 p.m.: Rodeo Grand Entry and CFD Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.
1 and 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
2 and 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
5-8 p.m.: Live music by Sugar Britches. The Garden at Frontier Park.
8 p.m.: Frontier Nights: Blake Shelton performs with special guest John King (SOLD OUT). Frontier Park Arena.
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
7 a.m.-3 p.m.: New owners load adopted horses & burros. Frontier Park.
8 a.m.-6 p.m.: CFD Western Art Show and CFD Old West Museum and Store open.
9 a.m.: Cowboy Church Service. Frontier Park Arena.
10 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Indian Village open. Frontier Park.
10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Western Experience offers interactive Western experiences, including the BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Petting Zoo and other attractions open. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: CFD exhibits open. Exhibit Hall at Frontier Park.
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Carnival/midway areas open. Frontier Park.
11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Live entertainment. The Garden at Frontier Park.
11:15 a.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.
12:30 p.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment. Frontier Park Arena.
12:45 p.m.: Rodeo Grand Entry and CFD Rodeo. Championship Saddles, Championship Packages, Championship Buckle Awards and Championship Chuckwagon Cookoff Buckles Awarded. Frontier Park Arena.