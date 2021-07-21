Hallowed ground. The term sparks the imagination across the spectrum of human experience. Religions from all corners of the globe have many examples. History, likewise, gives us a pantheon of examples, whether places of battle, discovery or innovation.
Sports, as well, have hallowed ground. At these places, the greatest athletes display superhuman feats of courage, endurance and skill and make spectacular performances, which serve as markers by which all future competitions are measured.
Of these special places, only the names need be mentioned, and people instantly know what sport is being talked about: Wimbledon, St. Andrews, Lambeau Field, Churchill Downs, Montreal Forum, Fenway Park, Indianapolis Motor Speedway. There is a prestige that permeates every inch of their ground. In the world of rodeo, the honor of “hallowed ground” belongs to Cheyenne Frontier Days.
What later became known as the “Daddy of ‘em All” was the right event at the right time. Anxious to sell rail tickets on day-long excursions, Union Pacific ticket agent Frederick Angier toured the Rocky Mountain Front Range and convinced town after town to hold festivals that would entice Denver citizens to venture out. Several communities were approached, and two festivals continue today, the Loveland Corn Roast Festival and Greeley’s Potato Day.
Celebrating what both of those communities specialized in, the festivals featured food, games, dances and entertainment. Cheyenne’s citizens also bought tickets to participate in these festivities, yet gave no thought of staging one for themselves.
When Angier finally approached the Cheyenne Board of Trade (progenitor of our Chamber of Commerce) in August of 1897, he asked them if the community had anything worthy for a festival of its own. They drew a blank. Wyoming is notorious for its difficult growing season, and agriculture had suffered serious setbacks through the years. The only thing they could come up with was that the city raised hell from time to time.
As a disappointed Angier returned to the Cheyenne depot, something caught his eye. A group of cowboys were attempting to wrestle an obstinate horse into a boxcar. Their mutual muscular disagreements were fascinating to behold, and Angier noticed a crowd had gathered. The people were thoroughly enjoying themselves at the spectacle, and as likely to cheer for the horse as for the cowboys.
Angier had a flash of inspiration and abandoned his train to seek out the city fathers once again. Why not do something new? Why not celebrate the cowboy, his rugged lifestyle, the animals he lived side-by-side with?
The city fathers grasped the concept immediately. Cheyenne, in its halcyon days, was the capital of the cattle barons. These powerful men, their ranches, and especially the cowboys that ran them had dominated the landscape and brought the city notoriety and fabulous wealth. These men contributed to Cheyenne’s colorful Old West experience alongside railroaders, homesteaders, Indians, buffalo soldiers and prospectors.
The experiences of these people filled the imaginations of new generations eager for adventure and excitement. A festival celebrating them all made perfect sense. Entrepreneurs like Buffalo Bill Cody had built entertainment extravaganzas around these adventures and promised eager crowds amazing spectacles and thrills and profited handsomely. Cheyenne could do this! It had all the resources it needed readily at hand. Why not have a celebration about this amazing Old West spirit before it vanished forever?
In what today seems like a blaze of inspiration and a fury of activity, the first Cheyenne Frontier Day committee put together the show in little more than a month’s time. Ranchers eagerly lent their cowboys and the meanest animals they could find to the show. Shoshone and Arapaho came from the Wind River Reservation, and the U.S. Army lent infantry and cavalry from Fort D.A. Russell.
On Sept. 23, 1897, special trains from Denver with 4,000 guests arrived in a city resplendent in patriotic bunting. Escorted by marching bands, the crowds filled the grandstands at the old Wyoming territorial fairgrounds at Pioneer Park, eager with anticipation to see a show like no other.
In rapid succession, the crowd was treated to authentic cowboy sports where animals had a better chance of victory than the men who challenged them. The audience stood in awe of the spectacle of Indian war dances they had only dreamed about and thrilled in exhilaration at the professional snap and daring of the Army’s maneuvers and sham battles.
This was no “everyday” festival, or even a Western spectacle: it felt like history come to life. The dazzled Denver crowds returned home, praising Cheyenne for what it had accomplished. Word spread and calls went out – this show must go on!
In the very next year, Buffalo Bill himself brought his Wild West Show to Frontier Days and introduced even more glamor and spectacle to the event. The crowd had grown to tens of thousands. Cheyenne, the little town of 17,000 people, was taken aback by this success at first. The celebration provided exactly what people wanted to see. The show’s events and entertainments were refined year after year until it blossomed into a production on par with sports celebrations held in far larger cities.
Yet Cheyenne Frontier Days was unique among them all, and the fame of the show spread. In 1903, President Teddy Roosevelt, the quintessential cowboy president, came to see CFD himself. He was thrilled by what he saw and swore he would return. Across the nation, people clamored for the opportunity to see this “greatest of all Western shows.” Each year, the crowds grew until Cheyenne saw more people packed into the bleachers and stands than lived in the city itself.
By 1908, the event had outgrown its birthplace at Pioneer Park, and it moved to its present location at Frontier Park. The ever-growing masses came to see cowboys and cowgirls compete for the title of “world’s champion” in horse racing, steer roping, bulldogging and, of course, the bucking “broncho” contest. Contestants came from as far away as Hawaii to seek glory in the arena. If you won Cheyenne, you won it all.
The fame of Cheyenne was boosted yet again when a new ally, the movie camera, showed up in 1910. Captured on film, Cheyenne Frontier Days exploded from the silver screen across the country and around the world. People who had never even set foot in the West could see what was being offered and wanted to see it for themselves. They came by train, they came by carriage, and, by now, they came by car.
Among the spectators were celebrities who were not only eager to see the show for themselves, but to be seen. Politicians, business leaders, Western artists, writers and now movie stars came to rub elbows with the spectators and the contestants. You never knew, when you bought your ticket, who you were going to sit next to.
The arena, too, was a mystery. Contestants and spectators alike had no idea what to expect when man met beast in contests of nerve, strength and skill. It was unscripted, untamed and thoroughly exciting.
Other communities throughout the West and beyond marveled at Cheyenne’s success. Scores of ambassadors from communities like Pendleton, Oregon; Houston, Texas; Greeley, Colorado; and Calgary, Alberta arrived regularly at CFD and took home what they learned. Quickly, each of these communities and hundreds of others began to have Western celebrations like Cheyenne’s. Cowboys and cowgirls from each event would travel to compete in the others. The rodeo circuit was born, as was the modern sport of rodeo. Cheyenne earned the title “Daddy of ‘em All.”
Through two world wars and the Great Depression, Cheyenne Frontier Days never slowed down. Even with hard economic times, CFD added events like its legendary parades, new faces like Miss Frontier and the Lady-in-Waiting, and drew the best contestants and night show acts that could be found.
The 1950s proved to be another golden era for the event. In 1952, CFD hosted its first chuckwagon race. The United States Air Force thought Cheyenne Frontier Days was the perfect venue for the USAF Thunderbirds' inaugural appearance in 1953. That same year saw the beginning of the chuckwagon pancake breakfasts. Amenities at the famed arena continued to expand along with numbers of spectators.
CFD got another boost with the advent of television. CFD events were broadcast live around the country, starting in 1956 with the Arthur Godfrey Show. Along with the rodeo getting even more acclaim, cowboys like Casey Tibbs, Jim Shoulders and the Linderman brothers (Bill, Bud and Walt) became national stars.
The constellation of stars that have made names for themselves at Cheyenne Frontier Days is stunning. Rodeo greats like Larry Mahan, Chris LeDoux, Kristie Peterson, Lane Frost, Ty Murray, Fred Whitfield and Trevor Brazile are only a few of the many who inspire new generations to match or beat their feats before avid fans. Animal greats such as Mr. T, Crooked Nose, Bobby Joe Skoal, Midnight and Steamboat all made fearsome appearances here. Every year, new stars – both animal and human – blaze before our eyes.
Through the rest of the 20th century and into the 21st, Cheyenne Frontier Days has thrived. CFD’s heritage and reputation brings it worldwide acclaim. While other rodeos have grown to be larger, the mystique of the “Daddy of 'em All,” America’s greatest outdoor rodeo, has never diminished. Of all the prizes a cowboy or cowgirl could win in modern rodeo, the CFD trophy buckle has no peer.
CFD’s traditional favorites – its air shows, breakfasts and parades, along with its nightly music and entertainment – would be worthy events unto themselves. Larger cities would be eager to have even one of these spectacles to draw the crowds. That all of these wonders are organized by a huge cadre of dedicated volunteers who carry on the spirit of the first Cheyenne Frontier Day Committee is amazing. Through them, the spirit of the Old West lives on and rubs elbows with our bright future. The “Daddy of 'em All” brings the world to Cheyenne, and both are the better for it.
The people of our community could not have foreseen how their little one-time festival would grow and endure through the last 125 years. They would be amazed at what it has become – hallowed ground. We are about to witness again the marvel of Cheyenne Frontier Days, and we, too, like our predecessors, have no idea what will happen when man meets beast. It is history in the making.