CHEYENNE – Two generations of Cheyenne Frontier Days volunteers sat down outside the arena Wednesday as the sun rose before the start of the day’s rodeo qualifying action.
Bill Cole was preparing to spend the day as an announcer for the qualifying rounds in the booth, while his two sons sat by his side. They both work the rodeo and help behind the chutes, sorting the steers and getting the ropes off.
This will be the 15th year Matthew and Marcus Cole help at Frontier Days with their father, and they said it has shaped them into the men they are today.
“We get to follow in this guy’s footsteps. We look up to him,” said Matthew, 21, the eldest son. “It’s amazing to see what he’s done around here, and hopefully we can make the same impact.”
The family’s volunteering legacy began more than six decades ago with the boys’ grandfather. John Cole was the first of the three generations to get involved, and Bill said his father would tell him tales of driving the carriages and sneaking under the fence to watch the rodeo.
John was on the grounds crew throughout the 1960s before receiving his first chairman position on the Trades Committee in 1972. The responsibilities continued to grow as he took over the first Security Committee created in 1973, and then the merged committee in charge of the night shows and racing.
Bill said his father became the General Chairman for Cheyenne Frontier Days in 1975 and 1976, before he made his way into the slack announcer’s booth and volunteered until 2009.
“You look at him, and just good leadership is what he must have had,” he said.
Next in line to carry out the family tradition was Bill, and he wasn’t alone. His sisters helped in the ticket offices, ushered during Frontier Nights and served as Dandies, while he helped load the steers and calves into the chutes for cowboys at 12 years old.
It wasn’t long before he was hooked, and he has spent the rest of his life since 1981 dedicated to Cheyenne Frontier Days. Bill said he was the chairman of multiple committees, supported the public relations team and eventually was asked to become a slack announcer like his father before him. He believes this has impacted him greatly by developing his leadership skills and connecting him with a second family outside of his bloodline.
The second-generation volunteer is now watching his sons follow their passion for the rodeo after getting them involved in early elementary school.
“It’s fun to see them want to be involved and be their own person,” he said. “I don’t ever expect them to be me. I just want them to enjoy this.”
Despite what some might see as pressure to continue the Cole legacy for the sake of their father, Matthew and Marcus said they made the decision to volunteer out of their own devotion to Frontier Days. Not only do they enjoy the labor involved with bringing the rodeo to life, they also value the relationships they’ve developed over the years.
Coming back to the Frontier Park grounds in July to see their friends was described as a family reunion by the Cole men.
“I think I did it because at first I got the benefits of being the chairman’s son,” Marcus, 19, joked when he reflected on why he started volunteering. “I’ve grown up out here for the past 15 years now, and it’s just the people. There’s a bunch of good people out here.”
Growing up responsible for such a large event has also taught the brothers different lessons – ones they didn’t expect.
Matthew said it allowed him to open up more, become less shy and delve into his talkative side. It made him practice time management skills and follow through on projects he cares about. His younger brother said it has developed his good work ethic, because oftentimes you are working in a fast-paced, hectic environment and need to perform well.
Their father beamed with pride after hearing how it had changed their lives. Bill said he never knew it had such an impact.
This can be the effect that Cheyenne Frontier Days has on a family, and it’s what keeps the rodeo going. The Cole men said they look forward to getting up at the crack of dawn to show up at their post at the arena, experience the atmosphere and put on a rodeo like no other.
Matthew and Marcus said without the family legacy and the desire to serve the community, there would be no volunteers to put the 10-day celebration together. It’s the grandparents, fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters that continue to pass down the traditions, values and passion to create an experience.
Although, with each generation, there is also a fresh perspective to run through the arena.
“Having families that go back generations kind of pushes the rodeo to be better,” Marcus said. “We’re trying to make it better than our parents left it, our grandparents left it. We’re just trying to keep improving, and make it more entertaining and bring more people out.”