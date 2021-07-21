It’s no secret that Cheyenne is at its best during the 10 days of Cheyenne Frontier Days every year. But what’s it like the other 355 days?
That depends on who you ask, of course. Cheyenne is a dynamic capital city with plenty to offer, but if any visitors reading this are thinking of moving here from somewhere warm: be warned (Even though if your car gets stuck in the snow, we can guarantee a kind Wyomingite nearby will always be willing to help dig you out).
Cheyenne is a Western city, of course, so there are plenty of country music concerts to attend and chuckwagon meals to be eaten all year-round, but what makes the city special is that it has more than just that.
Tired of country shows and need to switch it up? Head to The Lincoln, and you can hear everything from indie pop/rock music to heavy metal. Love the Melodrama but want to see a more serious play? Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents several dramas every year. Want to try food from another culture? Cheyenne has Italian, Thai, Mexican, Filipino, Chinese, Taiwanese and Japanese restaurants, most of which are run by people who come from those backgrounds.
Haylee Chenchar, assistant director for the Downtown Development Authority, said she’s happy she moved to Cheyenne because the people are inviting to people from all over.
“The one thing that we all kind of say, being in Cheyenne is it's a real small town-like community, and it's a real compassionate and friendly community,” she said. “I'm personally very proud to not only be from Wyoming, but to have moved here, because … people are real friendly to people who come here.”
That extends to the business community, which Chenchar is quite familiar with. She noted that Cheyenne is much less saturated than Fort Collins, Colorado, its neighbor city 45 minutes to the south. If you have an innovative business idea, chances are you’re one of the only people with that idea, and she offered Beach Please soda company as an example of that because there are plenty of soda fountains in other towns, but this one is unlike anything Cheyenne has ever seen before, and the owners have done a good job of bringing people in.
She added that because Cheyenne is so close to the border with Colorado, many downtown businesses especially see foot traffic from people coming up for day trips.
“I can't tell you the number of times I've had business owners say ‘Yeah, we had all these people come up, it was a huge influx from from, you know, Fort Collins,’” she said. “It’s kind of like the benefits of Colorado customers without being in Colorado. So that's super fun.”
It’s also the type of place where employees of your favorite business with remember your name after a few times in, Chenchar said, which is the kind of relationship you rarely develop with store employees in large cities. It’s even the kind of town, at least for Chenchar and her husband, where your neighbors will give you a call to let you know if you get a package while you’re not home.
Domenic Bravo, president and CEO of Visit Cheyenne, notes that it’s also important to remember all the events that visitors and residents alike can enjoy in non-CFD times.
“We're in a great space,” he said. “A lot of the events we created (during the pandemic) are continuing on and, if anything, expanding, so obviously Hell on Wheels rodeo, we'll have a seven-rodeo series this summer that even has a couple events in September … so beyond the obviously amazing 10 days of CFD, you'll also have an opportunity – pretty much any time you would come in the summer into September – for rodeo.”
Visit Cheyenne is also working with some partners to form a couple of livestock shows like what you see in Denver, he added, and so anyone wanting to visit Cheyenne after CFD should keep checking online for other events coming up.
Asked about the overall feel of the capital city, Bravo said it’s Western, but also so much more.
“It’s the best of all worlds,” he said. “When you think about it as a Western heritage community, I mean, we kind of have a feeling of the Old West and that hospitality. So we kind of have that small feel like you know your neighbor, while at the same time, it’s a capital city with all the amenities that can be offered in a modern world of innovation.
"Tech companies are here, you know, big firearm manufacturers are here … the quality of life is just amazing when you have all the amenities you could want: great retail, unique restaurants, vibrant downtown, great access to outdoor recreation and a fantastic Greenway … and we're growing, and we're doing it strategically.”