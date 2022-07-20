Jr. Dees, of Aurora, S.D., and Matt Sherwood, of Pima, Ariz., compete in team roping during the semifinals of the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday at Frontier Park Arena. Dees and Sherwood recorded a time of 11.2 seconds. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Jake Cooper, of Monument, N.M., competes in team roping during the eighth performance of the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Frontier Park. Cooper and his partner, Lane Mitchell, of Bolivar, Tenn., recorded a time of 10.5 seconds. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Travis Whitlow, of San Tan Valley, Ariz., and Tyler Whitlow, of Kimberly, Idaho, compete in team roping during the fifth performance of the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Frontier Park. Whitlow and Whitlow scored a time of 15.4 seconds. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Scoring: The duo with the fastest time wins. The header must rope the steer using one of three legal methods: around both horns, around one horn and its head, or around the neck. The heeler must rope both hind legs. There is a 10-second penalty for the header breaking the barrier at the start and a five-second penalty if the heeler only ropes one hind leg.
Equipment: Horses, ropes and tack
Watch these guys: Junior Nogueira of Brazil was the top-ranked heeler in the world as of late June, while Kaleb Driggers of Hoboken, Georgia, was No. 1 among headers. Header Clay Smith and heeler Jade Corkill, who rank 10th and 11th, respectively, won last year's event.
Past winners
2021: Clay Smith, Jade Corkill
2019: Dustin Bird, Trey Yates
2018: Chad Masters, Joseph Harrison
2017: (tie) Erich Rogers and Cory Petska; Kollon VonAhn and Brandon Webb
2016: Tyler Wade, Dakota Kirchenschlager
2015: Luke Brown, Kollin VonAhn
2014: Brandon Beers, Jim Ross Cooper
2013: Clay Tryan, Jade Corkill
2012: Trevor Brazile, Patrick Smith
2011: Jake Barnes, Walt Woodard
Cheyenne Frontier Days has a one-of-a-kind feel to it for countless rodeo contestants, but this is especially true when it comes to the team roping event.
Steers receive a 20-foot head start, and according to veterans Joseph Harrison and Travis Graves, they tend to be big and run hard. Add that to a setup that doesn’t leave much room on the left side, and you have a unique challenge that competitors look forward to throughout the year.
“When you've never been there before, you watch a few guys go, and you're trying to figure out what it's going to be like,” Graves said. “It's crazy the first time you see it, how fast the steers are that there's just not much left there in team roping. The chutes are right there on the left wall, so the steer has to go to the right or stay straight to give you a chance to win something.”
Harrison, who won the event with Chad Masters in 2018, admits that the Cheyenne buckle holds a special place among his career accomplishments.
“It's definitely on the bucket list if you rope for a living, or any kind of rodeo event,” he said. “You want to win it. It's a very unique rodeo, and to have that trinket to put on the mantle is pretty cool to have.”
Unlike tie-down roping, team roping features two cowboys on two horses instead of one.
The header, located in the left box, charges out after the steer gets its 20-foot head start and must rope the steer either around both horns, around the neck or around one horn and the head. He then must attempt to turn the steer to the left, as the heeler tries to rope it around its hind legs.
The fastest time wins, with the clock stopping when there is no slack in either rope and both horses face each other on opposite sides. There is a 10-second penalty if the header breaks the barrier at the start, and a five-second penalty if the heeler only ropes one hind leg.
“You have two guys, two horses and a steer, and everything has to cooperate all at the same time in order to be successful at it,” Harrison said. “Then in a rodeo like Cheyenne, you throw that barrier in there. The left fence is really close, and you give the steer a 20-foot head start, so that brings on new challenges.”
Clay Smith of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, and Jade Corkill of Fallon, Nevada, were the winning duo in 2021. Harrison, however, says it’s difficult to single out any favorites in what should be a wide-open competition.
“Some of the guys have been doing it forever and are getting a little age on them, and they're still roping great (and) have good horses,” he said. “Then, you have a bunch in the younger group that's coming up that all rope really good. It's hard to say, 'I'm going to do this over there and this over here,' because they'll spoil your plans by having their own plan.”
