CHEYENNE – Sam Howell of Odessa, Texas, was working on a pie crust, complete with lard, Thursday morning out at Frontier Park.
It was considered a slower day, one where the Cheyenne Frontier Days’ chuckwagon cook-off chefs could take some time to experiment with some dish ideas for the weekend competition, as well as talk with passers-by.
And there were plenty of people coming through the chuckwagon area, a distinct portion of the park between the stadium and Old Frontier Town that houses chuckwagon teams dressed in traditional Western wear and cooking in the style that their cowboy ancestors did: on the fire, with dishes made from scratch.
A chuckwagon is a type of kitchen, but placed inside of a small covered wagon. Its creation is credited to Charles Goodknight, one of the most famous Texas ranchers, who introduced the concept after the Civil War. He modified a Studebaker covered wagon to allow cowboys driving cattle to carry their food and supplies for months at a time.
Foods cooked by chuckwagon chefs tend to be ones that can be preserved more easily, such as beans, sourdough biscuits and bacon.
Howell and his team have been coming to CFD for about six years and intend to return for as long as they can.
“It’s like the term they use, it’s the ‘Daddy of ‘em All,” he said. “We’re living history re-enactors, so what better place to go and teach people about the history of the chuckwagon than a place where you have hundreds of thousands of people coming through?”
Howell has been chuckwagon cooking for more than 20 years, but got started cooking outdoors as a Boy Scout, when he learned to use a Dutch oven.
But, it was when his father suggested they go to a chuckwagon cook-off in a neighboring town that they fell in love with the concept.
“As they say, the rest is history,” Howell said.
The CFD chefs are as authentic as possible, cooking all of their food with groceries provided by the organization in cast iron equipment over fires they start and keep going throughout the day.
On Saturday, the chefs will serve 200 boxed lunches consisting of chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, beans, a biscuit and cobbler with a choice of beverage. All of these meals will be made on-site Saturday morning during the annual chuckwagon cook-off, where the teams will be judged on all five of the menu categories.
The teams can place between first and third in the five categories, and the first-place winner in each category receives a belt buckle and $1,000.
Ron Reed and Rich and Debbie Herman of Cody were preparing to make sourdough pancakes, potatoes and eggs for breakfast Thursday morning, enjoying their second time as chuckwagon chefs at CFD. While this is only their second year in Cheyenne, the two had about 50 years of combined experience cooking.
“The secret to outdoor cooking is temperature, and just about everyone puts too much heat under a Dutch oven,” Reed said. “I don’t know who came up with the myth that you put a Dutch oven into the fire, but that is not how cooking works.”
The friends noted that Cheyenne Frontier Days’ chuckwagon cook-off was the big leagues, and after years of hearing how great their beans, biscuits and steaks were, they wanted to put their flavors to the test.
They placed second in beans and third for chicken fried steak in 2019.
Reed and Rich Herman agreed that chuckwagon cooking has given them a new appreciation for the cowboys who had to cook this way as a part of life, not just for hobby or sport.
“I’ve loved cooking outdoors since I was a little kid, but to do this every day for three to four months at a time, without showers or a nice, soft bed to sleep in? It was not an easy life,” Rich Herman said.