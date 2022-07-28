CHEYENNE – The chuckwagon community isn’t necessarily small, but it does host a select group of experienced cooks.
That’s especially true at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Along the sidewalk leading through Old Frontier Town, period correct chuckwagons – stagecoaches specially outfitted to serve the needs of ranch cooks – are parked and dug in with pit fires and dutch oven skillets suspended beside coffee pots. The smell of food, from main courses to dessert, wafts through the crowd throughout the week.
Come Friday, the cooks from these nine wagons will begin competing for a final score accumulated from judges taking a close look at the quality of their wagons, campsites and each individual dish served within the meal.
This year, it’s a hearty layout of chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes, beans, biscuits and cobbler. Today, the cooks are supplying 100 meals for VIP guests – a plate of ribeye steak, beans, potatoes, rolls and cobbler.
The cook-off will be open for the public’s viewing on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
On Tuesday, however, the cooks enjoyed the day off to assemble whatever meal they desired.
Todd Limke opted to smoke a small alligator in his Traeger grill, the tail stuffed with andouille sausage, crawfish tails and bacon. The different meats were mixed into one with a dense serving of cream cheese and cooked until they reached a light golden brown by the end of the gator’s smoke cycle.
Families stopped by to stare at the animal, its mouth propped open with a sliver of wood, feet still scaled, while the majority of its body was stripped clean. Some children shied away, others were entranced, previously ignorant to the fact that one could cook an alligator.
“I don’t think anyone was cooking this on the trail,” Limke said, motioning to his cajun concoction. “Not unless they ran over one.”
A gator is far from being categorized as High Plains cooking, but it’s a long-running tradition for Limke, who lives in Oklahoma City, to celebrate the Tuesday off with an odd meal, which he contributes to the even longer-running tradition of a chuckwagon potluck limited to the participating cooks, their friends and helpers.
“We’ll get together, come down here and pick out some steaks, and everybody brings potluck stuff,” he said. “We don’t make enough money to do anything, so it’s more about friends getting together and just enjoying each other’s company.”
Last year, Limke prepared a goat. Before that, he’d cook a hog. The tradition is more of a conversation piece to him than anything else, but it isn’t all just for show.
Limke and his longtime chuckwagon partner, Jack Ramey, are the reigning overall champions of the CFD chuckwagon cook-off. They have now been competing together for 10 years, and it was Ramey who got Limke into chuckwagon cooking in the first place.
As passionate about barbecuing as they are chuckwagon cooking, they’ve competed across the country for some years now, and in the process learned how to cater meals to the region they’re cooking for. Wyomingites tend to like their spices on the mild side, but when Limke’s in Texas, he goes heavy on the green chili and jalapeños.
Those barbecue contests, and their contestants, are a cutthroat gathering of competitors. Ask for a spice, and Limke said they’ll give you the cold shoulder.
The same can’t be said about the chuckwagon cook-off.
Competition isn’t really the right word for this gathering of cooks, who come from around the country to reunite with one another during CFD. It’s a competition strictly because the results of their efforts earn them a score, but for the most part, these “competitors” couldn’t care less about the outcome.
Without the camaraderie, he wouldn’t have befriended World Chuckwagon Championship winner Kevin Romines, who was cooking with Limke and Ramey on their day off.
“It’s a competition, but it’s more of a gathering,” Limke said. “If we need a cup of sugar, I can go any place down here, and they’ll give me a cup of sugar. You meet people from all over. That’s what we like. We actually come up here about four days early for contests just to hang out in Wyoming.”
The chuckwagon cook-off is an invitation-only event, so it’s no wonder everyone ends up becoming personally invested.
Just three years ago, Cody resident Rich Herman joined this small group after running a chuckwagon twice a week at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, where he works.
“People come up to me all the time say, ‘Hey, can I come in?’” he said about interacting with attendees. “You sit and visit, you meet people from all over the place, all over the country. People come by and say, ‘I remember you from last year. We ate last year, and you’re really good.’”
There was a six-month waiting period after he expressed an interest to CFD in joining the cook-off, but the preparation began long before that.
Acquiring a wagon was one thing, and they aren’t easy to come by. Herman’s is original, purchased from a friend in Texas. Despite the wagon’s age, the only maintenance it requires is treatment with linseed oil twice a year to keep the wood healthy.
Herman started outdoor cooking when he was young, fascinated by being able to cook something over the fire, recalling the simple pleasure of roasting hotdogs and weaseling his way in to help his father at the grill. As he got older, he fell into the role of cook on pack trips, slowly learning how to cook with a Dutch oven for around 25 people at a time.
But after all this time, it’s still satisfying to see the look on people’s faces at the chuckwagon cook-off when they see the quality of food that comes out of a cast iron Dutch oven. Last year, Herman and his chuckwagon, 2 Mules Chuckwagon, took first place for their chicken fried chicken.
“When I cook, people look at the Dutch oven with the coals on it and have no idea,” Herman said. “Then, when I open it up, and you’ve got golden brown biscuits or a cobbler in there – I’ve done this long enough that it might take me a time or two to figure it out, but I can cook anything you cook in the oven.
“Probably every one of these guys can.”