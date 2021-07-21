If he’s being completely honest, the reason Cole Reiner chose bareback bronc as his rodeo event is because he likes a good fight.
Reiner, a native of Kaycee, Wyoming, was a wrestler as a young boy. He has always craved physical contact. So, when it came time for him to choose a rodeo event, bareback bronc made the most sense.
Being atop a wild bucking horse, without a saddle and just a handle to hold onto for dear life, is Reiner’s idea of a good time.
“It’s the closest thing to getting in a fight that you can kind of find,” Reiner, the sixth-ranked bareback rider in the world, said with a laugh. “It’s just like fighting in a lot of ways. You know it’s going to hurt. I think that’s kind of the rush. There’s very few bareback riders for a reason.”
Reiner, 22, admits it’s probably odd to say out loud that he looks forward to pain (“I think I’m crazy,” he admits). Knowing full well that you are going to get bumps and bruises every single rodeo isn’t what most people would think of as fun. In fact, during peak rodeo season in the summer, Reiner doesn’t even ride horses for practice; there simply aren’t enough rides in a given person to do more than is absolutely necessary. During the winter, he rides once or twice a week at most, he said.
Reiner has avoided major injuries to this point in his career, though the beating from a run-of-the-mill rodeo is enough to take you out of the action for a bit. He tongue-in-cheek says he’ll “probably be crippled” when he’s older.
A sport where you have to actively avoid intense practice because the body can’t take it isn’t for everyone. But Reiner and his contemporaries are wired a little differently than most people are.
There’s just something about winning a one-on-one battle that gives Reiner chills.
“You’re proving something to yourself,” Reiner said. “Being able to conquer these big, scary horses is a feeling you don’t really understand.”
When he isn’t traveling or taking part in a rodeo, Reiner spends much of his time working out and keeping himself in top physical shape. A focus on fitness has lengthened the lifespan of bareback riders, Reiner said: if 30 was normally the point where cowboys began falling off the cliff, in 2021 it is no longer a death sentence.
Reiner participated in his first Frontier Days in 2019, a somewhat surreal experience for someone who grew up about 250 miles away from Cheyenne. He finished 11th at the 2019 rodeo.
But Reiner’s fondest memory of Frontier Days isn’t of his actual ride in the short round or getting cash in his wallet. It was hearing his name called by legendary announcer Andy Stewart as he waited for his turn to ride.
“You kind of realize in those moments that this is a special rodeo,” Reiner said.
Not being able to participate in his home state event last season was difficult for Reiner; it was hard for everyone who enjoys the professional rodeo circuit and depends on it for their livelihood.
But the intimate nature of Frontier Park Arena, despite its massive size, is what makes Cheyenne Frontier Days truly stand out. It’s not very common to feel the fans on top of you in most large venues.
Frontier Days feels like a small arena, Reiner said. And for someone who feeds off the energy of a rowdy crowd, that’s absolutely a good thing.
“The cowboys feed off the energy from the grandstands … I really think that’s what it is. We’re really just addicted to the feeling of getting on a big scary horse and kind of beating it, in a weird way,” Reiner said. “That’s one of the things that makes Cheyenne so special.”