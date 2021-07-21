General Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler
Siler has been a volunteer for 27 years, now overseeing the 10 committees that produce Cheyenne Frontier Days. Siler is a retired Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation employee, Wyoming Livestock Board Criminal Investigation Division employee and U.S. Air Force member. He and his wife, Kim, have five children. His hobbies include horses, basketball, volleyball and softball.
Parades Committee Chairman Ruthanne Hubbard
Hubbard is a third-year Parades chairwoman, who oversees Cheyenne Frontier Days’ largest volunteer committee. The Parades Committee produces four Grand Parades, the rodeo grand entry and the Chuckwagon Cookoff. Hubbard, now retired, has volunteered for CFD for 28 years. She and her husband have five children. She enjoys hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with her 15 grandchildren.
Contract Acts Committee Chairman Randy Krafft
Krafft has volunteered with CFD for 11 years, and will now manage all Frontier Nights entertainment. Some Contract Acts responsibilities include contracting with artists, stage setup, sound, lights, video, artist security, concert security and artist merchandise. The committee also operates the Buckin’ A Saloon. Krafft is an employee with the State of Wyoming Retirement System. He has one daughter, and enjoys woodworking and hunting.
Concessions Committee Chairman Brad Westby
Westby is a 19-year CFD volunteer who will oversee all activities pertaining to the carnival/midway, food and beverage concessions, exhibits and free entertainment areas at Frontier Park. He works at the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, and has five children. His hobbies include coaching football and baseball and serving the First Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne.
Grounds Committee Chairman Wally Reiman
As a 37-year volunteer with CFD, Reiman is the point person for maintenance and repairs at Frontier Park, including electrical, plumbing, restroom and park clean-up activities. The Grounds Committee coordinates workdays and work nights for more than 2,500 volunteers and organizes First Aid Stations. This is Reiman's second year as Grounds Committee chairman, and as a volunteer, he has worked on the expansion of the photo pit and has constructed the statue base for the new Lane Frost statue. He’s the vice president of Reiman Corporation construction firm, and has three children and seven grandchildren. He also enjoys water skiing and playing golf.
Indians Committee Chairman Bob Mathews
The Indians Committee volunteers negotiate contracts for dancers, entertainers and vendors for the Indian Village, as well as maintain the village grounds at Frontier Park. The group also facilitates the activities of Miss Frontier and her Lady-in-Waiting, and produces the three free pancake breakfasts during Cheyenne Frontier Days in partnership with Cheyenne Kiwanis Club members and city personnel. This is Mathews’ fourth year as committee chairman. The Blue Federal Credit Union employee enjoys music, hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors.
Military Committee Chairman Col. Brian Rico
This is Rico’s third year as a chairman. In addition to coordinating Fort D.A. Russell Days at F.E. Warren Air Force base, the Military Committee organizes a number of military demonstration teams into Frontier Days events, such as the Wyoming Air National Guard, the Wyoming Army National Guard, the U.S. Army’s Artillery Half-Section and the Army’s Fort Carson Cavalry. The committee also provides Cowboy Medics during rodeo events. Rico is a member of the U.S. Air Force whose hobbies include hunting and bowling.
Public Relations Committee Chairman Mike Smith
This year will be Mike Smith's second year as chairman of the Public Relations Committee, but he tells everyone it's his first after last year's cancellation. The PR Committee provides information to the general public, facilitates media events, hosts the Behind the Chutes tour and serves as hosts for sponsors, visiting rodeo royalty and other special guests. Both a lawyer and an 18-year volunteer on the Public Relations Committee, Smith and his wife, Tiffany, have two daughters at Central High School. He enjoys tennis, golf, skiing and travel when not volunteering.
Rodeo Committee Chairman Chad Mathews
This is Mathews’ third year as Rodeo Committee chairman. His committee oversees all aspects of the nine rodeo performances and slack events. Production activities range from rodeo duties to behind-the-scenes activities, such as contracting with the stock contractors, announcers, bullfighters, clowns and specialty acts. The Wyoming Department of Transportation employee has been a CFD volunteer for 18 years. He has seven children, and enjoys hunting, golf, team roping and the outdoors.
Security Committee Chairman William “Buck” Reisner
The Security Committee manages the overall safety of Frontier Park. It maintains an Emergency Response Plan for the entire park, and coordinates efforts with Cheyenne Fire Rescue, Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Wyoming Homeland Security. Reisner is a second-year chairman of the committee. He’s a retired Wyoming Highway Patrol employee who has served CFD for 27 years. He and his wife, Koko, have two daughters and a granddaughter. His hobbies include fishing and hunting.
Tickets Committee Chairman John Svoboda
As a second-year chairman of the Tickets Committee, John Svoboda and his 350 volunteers are responsible for several aspects of guest experiences at Cheyenne Frontier Days, including ticket sales for rodeo, night show and gate admission to Frontier Park. Svoboda, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction representative, has served CFD for 25 years. His hobbies include camping, hunting and gardening. He and his wife have two children and three grandchildren.