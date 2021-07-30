CHEYENNE – You don’t have to come to Cowboy Church dressed in your Sunday best.
Honestly, you’ll fit in better if you come in a pair of blue jeans, a button-up shirt and a cowboy hat, as many of the congregants did Sunday morning.
The B Stand saw people trickling in until about 20 minutes before the Sunday service started, the first Cowboy Church meeting at Frontier Park in two years.
Then, they began to come in droves, all hoping to hear the word of God in one of the most interesting venues church can be held: the middle of a rodeo stadium.
And the rodeo doesn’t stop for God. Rather, the cowboys make God work around the rodeo, holding an hour-long service in the stadium where people can hear the word while also seeing men and women rope calves and drive horses in the background.
John and Michelle Hans were attending their first Cowboy Church service in Cheyenne on Sunday as visitors from Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The couple had season tickets for Frontier Days, and they were ready to take all of the activities in.
“It’s always wonderful to start your day with Jesus,” Michelle Hans said. “We attend church back home, so we decided to come out here and check out this one. We’ve been to Cowboy Church services in Texas.”
Susie McEntire and her husband, Mark Eaton, have been coming to Cheyenne Frontier Days to spread the gospel for years. McEntire, sister to country music legend Reba McEntire, has been performing Christian music for decades.
Eaton has been working in the ministry for more than 30 years, as well. The two recounted a bit of their love story during the Sunday service, with Eaton discussing how in the summer of 2008, he was a man who’d been beaten up and down.
“I got some of her music, and I think I wore them out in my CD player. You know what those are, right?” Eaton joked to the crowd. “I think I fell in love with [Susie’s] voice, just like all these people out here did this morning.”
McEntire and Eaton use a mix of storytelling, sermons and songs in their Sunday services for Cowboy Church. On this particular Sunday, Eaton focused on the topic of toxic masculinity, breaking masculinity down into certain categories from “crippled” to “conqueror” to “contender.”
Eaton compared the journey of masculinity to that of Beowulf fighting Grendel and Grendel’s mother or Gandalf the Grey becoming Gandalf the White in the “Lord of the Rings,” noting it would take sacrifice and a willingness to be brave and face the things a person is afraid of.
“We need to talk more about the culture of masculinity, but we’ve still got the strong, silent type (who) just don’t let anybody know what we’re feeling,” Eaton said.
McEntire, on the other hand, mixed storytelling and music, discussing her days of growing up with a father and grandfather who were rodeo stars and spending many a summer in Cheyenne due to Frontier Days.
She performed a number of classic Christian songs, such as “The Old Rugged Cross,” but also a retooled, more spiritual version of Keith Urban’s “Somebody Like You.”
This week’s Sunday service will feature worship and devotions from Ronnie and Becky Moyer with the Fellowship of Christian Cowboys.