CHEYENNE — Friday marks the official opening of the carnival/midway, a staple of the Cheyenne Frontier Days festivities. Families can enjoy a Ferris wheel, spinning chairs ride, concessions, and other games and activities at the carnival.

“The way I would describe it is that you’ve got the carnival and you’ve got the rodeo — they kind of go hand in hand,” said CFD Concessions Committee chairman Woody Acord. “So, you’ll get people who come out and do a little bit of rides right before the rodeo, and then they’ll watch the rodeo and then come back.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus