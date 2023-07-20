Cheyenne Frontier Days carnival rides are silhouetted against an evening sky on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. The carnival midway is open 10:30 a.m. to midnight Friday through July 29 and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 30.
Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The Ferris wheel awaits riders at the Cheyenne Frontier Days carnival/midway on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Carnival Americana is the carnival operator at Frontier Days again this year.
CHEYENNE — Friday marks the official opening of the carnival/midway, a staple of the Cheyenne Frontier Days festivities. Families can enjoy a Ferris wheel, spinning chairs ride, concessions, and other games and activities at the carnival.
“The way I would describe it is that you’ve got the carnival and you’ve got the rodeo — they kind of go hand in hand,” said CFD Concessions Committee chairman Woody Acord. “So, you’ll get people who come out and do a little bit of rides right before the rodeo, and then they’ll watch the rodeo and then come back.
“(Some) do more rides in the meantime, and then some will stick around for the concert and other festivities we have going around the park,” he continued. “But, the carnival, I think, is just like a good point where the family can come out and enjoy themselves as a group and also take in the other events going on around the park.”
Starting Friday at Frontier Park, the carnival/midway will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight daily through July 29 and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. July 30. Single-day tickets are $40 per person for one day or $155 per person for a full 10-day pass, not including fees. Tickets will get you access to unlimited rides and games.
Carnivals in previous years boasted around 30 rides of various sizes for kids and families to enjoy, and this year’s carnival promises to be just as grand, according to Acord.
“Our carnival operator is Carnival Americana,” Acord said. “They’ve been involved with it for at least 20 years, if not longer. Every year, they improve the rides. ... They make sure all the rides are safe and clean. They’re really good operators.”
Acord said that Carnival Americana, which has operated several other carnivals around the country, including the Greeley Stampede in Colorado, often brings out new and exciting rides for people to try during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
This year boasts the “Kraken,” a new swing-type ride that promises to take visitors to new heights.
“It’s kind of an extreme ride,” Acord said. “It swings back and forth, and it kind of gets turned upside down.”
Acord clarified that, while the ride will prove exciting for thrill seekers, it won’t scare away everybody else.
“But (it doesn’t go) all the way upside down,” he said. “So, you feel that little bit of that no gravity, zero Gs.”
This year is Acord’s first as Concessions Committee chairman, taking over from the previous chairman, Brad Westby. While Acord has been working with the Concessions Committee for a long time, he originally grew up in Iowa.
His experience with carnivals, when he was growing up, was completely different from what visitors can plan on seeing at CFD.
“(For me) the carnival is like when they pulled into your little hometown,” he said, “They just set up in the mall parking lot or something, and it was more of like, you go out there like, ‘Oh, OK, go on couple rides, have fun,’ because you weren’t near a big amusement park.”
Not only can visitors to the CFD carnival/midway expect a much bigger experience than the typical mall carnival, they can also expect to get a classic, American experience.
“It’s always a fun time going down there as a family because you just enjoy the day together, he said. “People (make) memories at the carnival. ... You come out here, you have fun, play some games, win some prizes.”
The concessions stands at the carnival will be stocked by Fun Biz Inc., another vendor that has worked with Cheyenne Frontier Days for a long time. Along with bigger options, like barbecue, Acord said that guests can also expect carnival classics like funnel cakes and corn dogs.
Acord and the volunteers on the Concessions Committee have kept busy since early July, setting up for the carnival at Frontier Park.
“So, they’ve been setting up since (the Fourth of July) to get everything ready,” he said, “They’ve been bringing their stuff in from around the country. The food concessionaire, I think, was in Del Mar, California, at a fair doing that. So now it’s here.
“Our carnival guy came in from Greeley, because he does the Greeley Stampede, so he moved all the stuff up here. Right now, we’re in high gear with all the vendors coming in.”
After all of the hard work from volunteers and vendors, the carnival/midway will be ready for attendees to enjoy by Friday morning.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.