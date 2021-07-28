CHEYENNE – For decades, each Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo has been opened by the Dandies – charging full speed ahead on their trusty horses, creating beautiful formations and proudly carrying the CFD sponsor flags.
And although those equestrian performances seem like the paramount thing the Dandies do, they’re actually an integral part of almost every facet of the “Daddy of ‘em all” – from the pancake breakfasts to the parades to the night shows. They are the face of Cheyenne Frontier Days throughout the year at rodeos across the region, putting in thousands of hours to support and promote Cheyenne’s largest event.
“These girls work so incredibly hard and devote their whole spring and summer to this,” Dandies Director Michelle Hess said. “They have to give up a lot, but they do it for their community.”
The tradition and stewardship has thrived in Wyoming’s capital city for the last 51 years, with the Dandies celebrating their half-century anniversary after last year’s first-ever CFD cancellation. Having always worked with feminine grace, agility and strength, the Dandies’ legacy began in 1970 by carving out a new space for girls in rodeo.
The Dandies have exceeded expectations for decades, always going above and beyond for the benefit of CFD, and Hess believes that dedication truly made a difference in women’s ability to participate in Cheyenne Frontier Days events.
“Things have gotten better in that way because of barrel racing and breakaway,” Hess said. “So many more women are involved in rodeo now, and I would like to think that the Dandies being involved was a major step in the right direction there.”
While the girls – mainly between the ages of 14 and 18 – have given so much to Frontier Days year after year, they also depart from the Dandies with skills that will serve them for the rest of their lives. Hess enforces a strict no-cellphone policy, so the girls can focus on improving their communication and public speaking skills.
That has proven true for 12-year-old Bella King, who is both the youngest Dandy ever and the first Dandy to participate in youth barrel racing at CFD. Her mom used to participate in the Matched Horse Race, so she said the rodeo has always been a big part of her life and that watching the Dandies had always been an inspiration.
Bella already has a level of horsemanship that’s well beyond her years, but she said being a part of the Dandies this year has helped her grow outside the rodeo arena, too.
“For me, I’m very quiet around people, and I’ve just always had a hard time talking to people I know are higher on the ladder,” Bella said. “Now, (the Dandies) have already helped me talk to people, even if I know they’re higher up.”
Bella, who will be attending McCormick Junior High this year, also pointed to all the great role models she has within the Dandies. From the girls who have been with the Dandies for years to those who just joined, all of them truly embody the spirit of CFD volunteers.
Whether they’re serving up pancakes at the breakfasts, passing out hors d’oeuvres at various CFD events or representing their sponsor, Wrangler, the girls are both professional conversationalists and vibrant hosts. It’s no surprise they’re favorites at rodeos across the region or that they’ve become a vital part of CFD promotions.
Those skills, Hess said, will serve them well in college, in their careers and beyond.
“Some of them are very shy when they come to us, and it’s very hard for them at first, but it only helps them grow,” Hess said. “Several of the Dandies this year have also never been away from home. … So to have all those girls that age getting to go someplace without their parents and totally understanding how important it is to be a good ambassador, it just gives them so much independence and self-confidence.”
Much is expected from the girls, between practice, traveling responsibilities, CFD events and building a bond with their horses. But the girls say they love every minute of it.
“We’re basically one big family,” 16-year-old Katherine Schwatken said.
Seventeen-year-old Aspen Nesvik added, “It’s a really big part of who I am today.”
It’s that type of culture the Dandies directors have tried to cultivate since the group’s inception, building on the supportive environment that founder Arlene Kensinger brought with her all those years ago. When she retired after just about three decades leading the group, the new Dandies continued to visit Kensinger’s house each year, showing just how tight-knit they are, past and present.
Though Kensinger passed away last year before they celebrated their 50th anniversary, the tradition she built and the impact she had on CFD will live on.
“Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to celebrate with us this year, which really, really breaks my heart. But it’s such a legacy she’s left,” Hess said. “She was such a force to be reckoned with, and I think, because of what she did and how she did it, that’s why we’re able to do a lot of what we do. I would like to keep that going as long as possible.”