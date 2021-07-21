Like most things associated with putting on a sizable event like Cheyenne Frontier Days, the event itself is the easiest part. It is a reward for the months of long hours and hard work beforehand.
That’s especially true for the Dandies.
That equestrian drill team comprised of 14- to 18-year-old girls works tirelessly to hone its pre-rodeo routine and to promote CFD itself around the region.
“It can be hard to get the kids and parents to agree to the commitment it takes to be a Dandy,” Director Michelle Hess said. “So many kids are doing so many different things now. Spending the kind of time on one activity that we ask for is big.
“I try to be upfront about it with both the kids and parents. The ones who agree to be Dandies do it because they want to represent CFD the best they can.”
Dandies present sponsor flags before and during each afternoon’s rodeo performance. The pre-rodeo presentation includes a drill routine they have practiced for months. The in-rodeo performance includes a brief drill to show off horsemanship skills, but also includes distributing sponsor giveaways as they ride past the stands.
Dandies also serve as ambassadors for the “Daddy of ’em All,” and make themselves available to answer guests' questions during the event.
However, their duties start long before the first chute gate is opened in Frontier Park.
The team is chosen each fall, and practice starts in the spring. The Dandies promote CFD at rodeos in Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska and Wyoming. They perform their routine at those events, and also carry their sponsor flags.
“We take that ambassador role very seriously,” Hess said. “We attend a lot of fundraising events for Cheyenne Frontier Days, we go to schools, the Boys and Girls Club, and we deliver meals for Meals on Wheels.
“We’re trying to do more community service.”
The Dandies raffled off a pair of meat-processed pigs, and used the funds to cover their expenses for the summer. They ended up with more money than they needed, and used the surplus to buy clothes and shoes they donated to two Cheyenne elementary schools.
Hess likes when her Dandies have experience in 4-H or FFA. They are dedicated, she said. It also helps with animal care and answering questions from curious CFD attendees who aren’t familiar with the agricultural world.
Experience in those organizations is not required, though. Horsemanship is.
“They should be able to ride well enough to walk, trot, canter, mount, dismount, stop and turn,” Hess said. “We expect them to have enough skill to ride safely in all three gaits (walk, trot and canter/gallop). We’ll practice carrying the sponsor flags while doing all those things, but those are the basics we’re looking for.”
The Dandies marked their 50th anniversary in 2020, but couldn’t celebrate due to COVID-19 canceling Frontier Days. They hope to bring former Dandies together to celebrate this summer.
CFD’s Old West Museum also features an exhibit on the group’s history and contributions to CFD.