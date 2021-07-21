In a rodeo world where children are born on saddles, with ropes in their hands or both, consider Jacob Talley a late bloomer.
Talley, 30, didn’t even become a cowboy until his later teenage years. Growing up in Louisiana, Talley played football and participated on the school track and field team. He was around rodeos tangentially, as his father steer wrestled, but it was never something Talley took time out for. He did want to give it a try eventually, though.
“Eventually” came once high school ended. And, given his stature (he’s 6 feet, 230 pounds), the event that made the most sense was steer wrestling. Because, why not jump off a horse and onto a steer’s head?
It didn’t have many similarities to football, other than that it really, really hurt sometimes. As Talley, who played defensive end and left tackle on the gridiron, likes to say, they both happen to be “contact sports.” But after one weekend trying it out, Talley said he knew steer wrestling was the event for him.
The event has led to some pretty drastic injuries – he tore his pectoral muscle falling off a steer and landing awkwardly on his elbow, an injury that was supposed to keep him out of commission for half a year or so. He thought nothing of it at the time but, upon leaving the arena, realized it was worse carnage than previously thought.
But as is the case with most steer wrestlers, it’s hard to keep them from doing what they love for very long. At their cores, steer wrestlers like Talley are in a one-on-one fight with a steer, much like a battle in the trenches on a football field. You are in charge of the outcome, and there’s something irresistible about that.
Talley was back steer wrestling 11 weeks to the day after his chest injury.
“I’m a competitor. I like competing. I like working toward things. It’s different. You’re in more control of if you win or lose,” said Talley, the top-ranked steer wrestler in the PRCA standings as of late May. “If you’re going to win, it’s on you.”
Talley finished seventh in the PRCA steer wrestling standings in 2020, and has qualified for three National Finals Rodeos in his career.
In order to be at his best, to take the constant beating required to stand atop his craft, Talley said he trains every single day – that includes steer wrestling itself, in addition to lifting weights and working out. He focuses on Olympic-style lifts, such as hang cleans, he said. Explosion is extremely important, as is keeping his body in proper shape to get hit.
The longer Talley stays away from his workouts, the harder it is to get back into a rhythm. And from there, everything falls in disarray. Consistency is key.
“I stay in the gym,” Talley said. “I stay in my routine.”
The 2021 Frontier Days will be Talley’s fifth time participating in the rodeo. It’s among his favorite rodeos to compete in, he said, due to the sheer crowd size and electric atmosphere.
Cowboys feed off the emotion of an audience; in a perfect world, that energy is palpable. Cheyenne does that just about as well as anywhere.
“The bigger the crowd, the bigger the stadium … it’s better for us,” Talley said. “I like that a lot better. “