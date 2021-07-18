CHEYENNE – With Cheyenne Frontier Days right around the corner, downtown is about to see its biggest influx of visitors in two years, and that is a big deal for the Downtown Development Authority and Visit Cheyenne.
The recently completed Laramie County Tourism Master Plan found that both residents and visitors care greatly about the downtown experience, so the two groups got to work cleaning the area and making it more beautiful and welcoming for CFD attendees, with some help from the city.
“We’ve just a ton going on – the city has done great, CFD has already hung up all their banners. This was just a little bit of a Disney Magic to add some additional shine to the downtown, thinking about the parade-goers and people from the pancake breakfasts and finishing those little fine details,” Visit Cheyenne and DDA CEO Domenic Bravo said.
One of the downtown staples that received some TLC was the infamous cowboy that watches over the Wrangler’s front doors. The building that now houses Boot Barn is a favorite for visitors and is often photographed, and the cowboy and his horse’s new makeover are sure to draw some viewers, especially during the Fridays on the Plaza concerts July 23, 24 and 30.
The project was made possible through the DDA’s Community Improvement Grant program.
“Right down that street is actually where they do the judging for the parade, so we just wanted to get that million dollar corner spruced up a bit,” Bravo said.
Additionally, bringing even more life to the area surrounding the Depot Plaza, a new Cheyenne sign was put up across from Array in between the Central and Warren overpasses. Similar to the sign at Cheyenne Regional Airport, this one is complete with big block letters filled with pictures of Cheyenne and Wyoming staples.
The sign was created by the local Rocking V Metalworks and made possible with the support of sponsors Crowley Fleck PLLP law firm, Microsoft, gener8tor, Arts Cheyenne, Visit Cheyenne, Jonah Bank of Wyoming and MHP.
“This is just a really fun installation to highlight our brand here, and we’re hoping that doing that our efforts this weekend gives us that extra shine and sparkle for when folks are coming to visit us during Cheyenne Frontier Days,” Bravo said.
Per usual, volunteers stepped up Saturday to get downtown in tip-top shape, cleaning up any garbage, wiping down windows and making sure the area looks presentable for the tens of thousands of visitors who will soak up everything Cheyenne has to offer.
The cleanup came just in time for the Paint Slingers, too, which also adds more beauty, art and variety to the area.
“With all the great murals going up and all the work we put in, it was a great way to get to downtown ready for CFD,” Bravo said.