CHEYENNE – What’s better than a carnival with one Ferris wheel? A carnival with two.
The Cheyenne Frontier Days carnival midway opens Friday and will run almost nonstop throughout Frontier Days, featuring fun and food for the whole family.
A general $5 gate entrance fee to Frontier Park grants visitors access to the carnival midway from 10:30 a.m. to midnight each day of CFD, with the carnival closing at 6 p.m. July 31.
At the carnival, visitors will have the chance to enjoy around 20 big rides and 10 small rides, said CFD Concessions Committee Chairman Brad Westby. The CFD carnival has been hosted by Carnival Americana for about 30 years, Westby said in a recent interview.
Rides include Ferris wheels that provide a bird’s eye view of Frontier Park; a giant slide; two drop towers; multiple Tilt-A-Whirl-style rides; and even a carousel with small horses for young children.
Daily armbands to the carnival cost $35 per person and allow carnival-goers to enjoy as many rides as they want that day. Single tickets cost $1 each, and most rides require four to five tickets, Westby said.
Also along the midway is the Fun Biz Inc. Food Court. The Exhibit Hall and the newly built Event Center are along the sides of the carnival and fair.
This is the second year Fun Biz Inc. will host food vendors at CFD. Fun Biz Inc. has brought in its own food stands, as well as businesses like Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, which will have a large stand near Old Frontier Town.
Westby said Fun Biz Inc. has a wide variety of food, including classics and new combinations, and he said that last year he tried a piece of chicken in between two glazed donuts, which he enjoyed. During the night shows, Fun Biz Inc. will bring in food trucks on each side of the arena for customers, Westby said.
Popular fair food options available all over the park will include corn dogs, lemonade and ice cream, Westby said.
“We have a good saying: ‘Buy a corndog, save the rodeo,’” Westby said. “The corndogs are always something I look forward to.”
There will also be a root beer vendor located in Old Frontier Town that “does a great job,” Westby said.
Fun Biz Inc. has committed to keeping prices low this year, too, Westby said. All bottled water available on Frontier Park, for example, will only cost $2.
“If you bring your own canister out, we’re also going to have filling stations,” Westby said. “So, that way, our customers can stay hydrated as much as possible.”
Visitors bringing a reusable water bottle must ensure it is empty before going through security.
Organizing work
To organize the carnival midway, the CFD Concessions Committee works with contractors and vendors to set up the space and make sure everything is in place.
Westby said Carnival Americana and Fun Biz Inc. both work the Greeley Stampede in Greeley, Colorado, and then come up to Cheyenne immediately after. Setup begins about two to three weeks before Frontier Days kicks off.
“Our guys on the Concessions Committee specifically line (vendors) out and make sure they are in their correct spots,” Westby said. “We’ve got to validate that they’re not taking more space than what they are supposed to.”
That was the main task last week, Westby said. This week leading up to CFD, the committee members help more than 250 exhibitors set up their booths.
Longtime Concessions Committee volunteer Woody Acord is the lead volunteer for the exhibits. Acord said he helps sponsors and exhibitors set up their displays all around the park, and will fix issues – which mainly involve electrical problems – that may arise.
“Meeting all the different vendors and getting a relationship with them” is Acord’s favorite aspect of volunteering, he said. Acord first volunteered more than 20 years ago when he moved to Cheyenne in 2000, he said, and it was a great way for him to get to know the community.
Steve Rivera, a volunteer for 10 years, is in charge of ordering the food and liquor for the committee. Rivera said setting up for CFD is pretty much like having a full-time job for the month of July.
In between rides at the carnival, visitors should also check out the exhibitors stationed around the park. Westby said exhibitors sell just about anything, with most booths having a Western theme. He said cattle rugs and Western furniture are popular purchases among CFD visitors.
“If there’s something you’re really looking for, you’re probably going to find it out here,” Westby said.
Westby also has been volunteering at CFD for a long time. Originally from Casper, Westby started volunteering “right off the bat” after moving to Cheyenne in 2000, and has been doing it ever since.
“My brother and I both were kind of raised by the community up in Casper,” Westby said. “We were both raised by a single mom, and it takes a community to really develop as youth. So, this is one way for me and my brother to give back.”
Westby’s brother, Darin, served as the General Committee chairman in the early 2010s.
To get the most out of a carnival midway experience at Cheyenne Frontier Days, Westby recommends families visit during the afternoons, when it won’t be as hot or as busy.
“During the rodeo is not a bad time for kids to go ride the rides because they’re pretty empty at that time frame,” Westby said.
Cash and credit are accepted at all vendors, Westby said, and there are also ATMs throughout the park. A season pass to the carnival is available until Friday for $145. Visit cfdrodeo.com/event/carnival-midway/ to purchase tickets ahead of time.