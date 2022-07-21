CHEYENNE – Many people have come through Cheyenne Frontier Days over the past 40 years, and Terry Bridwell has been there to meet many of them.
That means escorting former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway – who was then a future Pro Football Hall of Famer – around Frontier Park for three days, working with the staff of then-President George H.W. Bush for his visit to the rodeo, dignitaries from overseas and with any journalists.
The musical artists are an entirely different category, including the likes of Charlie Daniels, George Strait and Garth Brooks.
None of these names outweigh his experience with the everyday attendees, be they residents of Cheyenne or visitors from overseas. The same applies to all of the lifelong connections he’s made with fellow volunteers.
And to think his time with CFD began by chance.
Bridwell had no prior experience or particular interest in public relations whatsoever.
“I had a neighbor who was on the PR Committee and was a chairman. He saw me mowing my lawn one day, and he said, ‘You've got to get involved in Frontier Days,’” Bridwell recalled in a recent interview.
At the time, Bridwell was employed as an administrator for Laramie County School District 1.
“He had me out there, and the next thing I know, I was doing something different every day,” he continued. “One day, I was fixing a swamp cooler on top of the PR trailer. I was hauling beer and pop to the different areas that needed it. One day they sent me over to judge the Kiwanis Chili Cookoff – not a bad gig.”
In three years time, Bridwell was heavily involved with the PR Committee, coordinating the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds shows and meeting the cast and crew from "ABC’s Wide World of Sports."
“It's never boring,” he said. “There’s something new and different as you work your way through the committee so that you end up taking on a little more responsibility.”
Bridwell has now been volunteering with CFD in some capacity for 42 years. He was inducted as a Heel in 1986 – an exclusive club voted on by fellow volunteers and then approved committee chairmen. He eventually had a stint with the Buckle Club before serving on the board of directors for six years.
To become a Heel, it takes being well known around the park. Of all the things Bridwell has overseen over the years, he’s certainly built a presence among the community of CFD volunteers and participants.
Now, Bridwell is serving as a past chairman coordinator and sponsor host. It's a slower, but time-consuming job.
As a sponsor host, he works with the highest level of financial sponsors of the rodeo to make sure they have all of the passes they need to satisfy entry for their employees and customers. In other words, he’s on quality control, ensuring sponsors are having a good time and experiencing CFD the right way.
He might have started his time with the PR Committee doing menial labor for multiple departments, but he quickly learned one thing about his role: PR has a hand in everything that goes on around CFD.
The after-effects of this committee’s efforts extend outside of the yearly rodeo, even impacting the future of the city and its residents, Bridwell said.
“If it wasn't for the social interaction and the friends you make out there, I don't know that it'd be worthwhile,” Bridwell said. “And, in the secondary level of it, you're looking at, ‘Hey, this is community involvement. We're building a community here.’ There's a lot of people that come and visit Frontier Days, either as a sponsor or a VIP or just a buying a ticket.
“We've had a number of them that just love Cheyenne. They come back in two or three years and buy house. Being a volunteer, you feel like you’re even helping build the community.”
Despite the labor that’s gone into his years volunteering, he isn’t tired of his role just yet. Seeing the community rally around the celebration, even when he’s worn out on the final Sunday, leaves him with a feeling of accomplishment.
“Oh, to me it's like Christmas in July every year,” he said.