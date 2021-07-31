CHEYENNE – Mike McGowan has seen “The Nutcracker” more times than most people. But, somehow, all those years of supporting his sister’s dance career never made him hate the theater.
Instead, it was quite the opposite.
“I was backstage while she was rehearsing for ‘The Nutcracker’ all the time, then, as I got older, I could ride the bus downtown and go to movies,” he recalled. “And then, as I got older again, I started going to live performances there, so the Fox Theatre was part of my life forever.”
McGowan’s sister died a couple weeks ago, but one of her lasting impacts on her little brother is a deep-rooted love for live performance and the historic structures such shows take place in.
That’s why, when McGowan first walked into Cheyenne’s Atlas Theatre, he felt right at home. And when he saw a blurb in the newspaper that the building was looking for tour guides, he got connected with the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players' ad hoc committee, Friends of the Atlas (who run the tours), and signed up to volunteer right away.
But fate had other plans. Within a week of signing up, McGowan was invited to take on the role of tour coordinator. He hadn’t given a tour himself yet, but he’d done his homework, and he had the passion necessary to do the job successfully.
“I think theater is a huge asset to downtown Cheyenne, and we need to spread the word of what a gem we have,” he said of the Atlas. “There's a lot of people you take on tours that have grown up in this city, and had all kinds of experiences in the Atlas, and I get to hear about their experiences.
“Some of them had their first kiss on the balcony, some of them were married on the stage. Some of them were in the melodrama years ago. So, I've learned more from them, probably, than some of the lies that I used to tell about the theater, and they correct me.”
McGowan, who is also a member of the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players Board of Directors, took a step back this summer to allow former tour guide Kelly Douglas to coordinate the Atlas tours (which line up with several 65th Old-Fashioned Melodrama performances).
She agreed that it’s the visitors who often end up teaching her, rather than the other way around.
“We've taken people in construction up there, and they say, ‘Oh, this is from this,’ or ‘This is what I would do next,’ and that’s just the upstairs space,” she said. “Then there’s the theater space … a working theater, so it’s fun to take visitors backstage because you get to come to the play, but you don’t always get to go backstage and see some of the workings of the stage.”
From telling tales of the mysterious “ghost light” to pointing out the theater’s historic poster of silent movie star Tom Mix, Douglas enjoys every moment of the tours she’s given through Friends of the Atlas.
As a former Wyoming Tribune Eagle photographer from 2001-05, Douglas was on the scene when Mary's Bake Shoppe burned down across from the Atlas in 2004. Watching a fire gut one of the city’s most historic buildings was heartbreaking, but it also sparked a passion for building preservation within her.
Douglas works for Linden Marketing now, and when her employer was looking for a new office space, she immediately thought of the historic building that houses Wyoming Home at 216 W. Lincolnway – a space that was restored after the 2004 fire completely destroyed the neighboring structure. And she credits the idea to her experience covering the bake shoppe fire.
“I got to go up in the fire truck (ladder) and survey the building with the fire chief, and the roof was gone … but you could see it was a historic building,” she said. “Now, I’m there (in the new Wyoming Home building) every day looking at the Atlas from my office window.”
Douglas and McGowan are just a couple members of a larger movement to completely restore the Atlas, as well as convert the building next door at 215 W. Lincolnway, which CLTP announced the purchase of in February, so the theater can expand and become ADA compliant.
That’s why these Atlas tours during Cheyenne Frontier Days are crucial: the tour guides aren’t just peeling back the curtain on a building that’s been standing in the same spot since 1887, they’re giving visitors a reason to support the restoration efforts.
“The upstairs is in very poor condition,” McGowan said of the theater’s dilapidated second floor, noting that it’s still safe to tour, however. “But we were able to raise the money, and that will allow us now to do any of the ADA requirements in the building next door, so we will not have to diminish the character of the existing theater that we have right now. We can only enhance it – that’s the key to historical charm.”
“Giving the tours, for us, is part informational – to let people know we’re here and what we have and what we’re doing next,” Douglas added. “And to raise community awareness … We have big dreams, there is so much we could do with that space, and the purchase of the building next door was part of that effort to be able to use the upstairs in a meaningful way.”