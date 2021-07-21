Randy Krafft has been working on the 2021 Frontier Nights lineup since mentioning it in a December 2019 interview. In that conversation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the CFD Contract Acts Committee chairman was discussing his excitement surrounding the 2020 event – the first time Frontier Nights plans never came to fruition.
“As far as challenges (this year) … it was how are the artists going to react to a small show or a large show?” he said in his most recent interview. “Can we do it? That was the biggest challenge we had, not knowing what was our occupancy going to be.”
All events attached to this year’s rodeo were a huge question mark until April 7, when CFD CEO Tom Hirsig began a press conference with “any tears that will be shed will be tears of joy.” Prior to that, before the General Committee decided to move forward at full capacity, Krafft was dealing with the same issue bookers across the nation have been facing for the last 14 months of the COVID-19 pandemic: how do you book a show if you don’t know how big it can be, or how logistically it’s going to happen?
One benefit during the planning process was that Garth Brooks had already signed on in the summer of 2020 to headline the 125th, and around the same time, it was announced that would-have-been 2020 lineup artists Thomas Rhett, Eric Church and Blake Shelton agreed to push their performances to the following summer. It was also revealed during a June 2020 meeting of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resource Committee that Cardi B and Maren Morris were signed on to perform at the 2020 event, but were never announced due to the cancellation.
Morris signed on to perform this summer instead, and she represents the only artist on the lineup who’s truly ventured outside the country genre. The Grammy Award winner is best known by non-country fans for her 2018 pop radio hit “The Middle” with Russian-German DJ Zedd (a fellow Grammy Award winner).
Although plenty has happened in the year and a half since that 2019 interview, Krafft is thrilled that the 125th anniversary is, at the moment of writing, full steam ahead. He wasn’t planning for an all-country lineup – he said the committee reached out to several non-country artists – but most pop, hip-hop and rock artists aren’t returning to touring until fall 2021.
But Krafft isn’t worried about any lack of variety among acts. He knows this year’s events will draw huge crowds, as evidenced by the fact that Garth Brooks tickets sold out within a couple hours of going online (and Blake Shelton sold out within the following weeks). He could not stress enough that getting Brooks to come back after performing at the 100th anniversary of CFD is one of his committee’s biggest 2021 achievements.
“For us to get Garth this year was a great feat, and a lot of it had to deal with our tribute this year to Chris Ledoux,” Krafft said. “He was a very big fan of Chris, a very good friend of Chris, so I think that helped us a little bit, but if you ever listen to him, he talks about Cheyenne Frontier Days all the time. He always wears the buckle that we gave him from the 100th, so there's a special place in his heart for Frontier Days, and we were just so glad that we were able to get him to come back this year.”
He also noted that Blake Shelton is particularly hot right now, as not only a multi-award winning artist, but a popular host on “The Voice,” and he’s not surprised that his show is sold out. Krafft also said seasoned artist Eric Church is a fan favorite who performed at CFD a couple years ago, and on the opposite end of the spectrum is rising star Kane Brown, who has never performed at CFD before, so he’s thrilled to have artists both familiar and unfamiliar with the Frontier Nights stage.
Krafft added that Thomas Rhett, named Male Artist of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards, has his father, Rhett Akins, opening for him. It’s rare to see a father-son duo perform at CFD, so he’s looking forward to that special performance.
Asked about how the pandemic affected his committee’s budget for acquiring such big-name acts, Krafft was hesitant to give specifics, but admitted that it played a small, yet ultimately not very impactful role.
“I mean, yes, COVID did affect the budget a little bit, but … we spent money where the money needed to be spent. We did think smart,” he said. “As far as the artists, the artists are going to ask what they're going to ask for payment. And if you want them, you're gonna pay.”
As far as the experience he’s hoping to offer, Krafft said fans can expect the same fun, dynamic shows with even more screens and now food and beverage offerings right on the track.
“We're large enough to be able to put on a really energetic show, but we're small enough to still get that intimate feeling for a show,” he said. “It's not like going down to a big stadium show where you got 80,000 people and you see a speck down in the middle of the arena. You're right there. You're not that far from the stage; you can still see the artists really well.”