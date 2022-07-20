WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scoring: Each cowboy must stay on the horse for eight seconds while grasping the rein with one hand. The person with the most points wins. Half of the points are scored from the cowboy’s spurring technique and “exposure” to the strength of the horse. The other half is by the bucking strength of the horse. A cowboy is disqualified if he touches his equipment, himself or the horse with his free hand. Highest possible score is 100. 

