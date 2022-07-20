Donny Proffit of Diamondville, Wyo. competes in the bareback riding contest during the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Frontier Park. Proffit scored a 72.00. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Tim O'Connell, of Zwingle, Iowa, competes in bareback bronc riding during the championship round of the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Frontier Park Arena. O'Connell scored an 89 for his ride, making him this year's bareback champion. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Scoring: Each cowboy must stay on the horse for eight seconds while grasping the rein with one hand. The person with the most points wins. Half of the points are scored from the cowboy’s spurring technique and “exposure” to the strength of the horse. The other half is by the bucking strength of the horse. A cowboy is disqualified if he touches his equipment, himself or the horse with his free hand. Highest possible score is 100.
Equipment: Horse, rigging and glove.
Watch these guys: Tanner Aus of Granite Falls, Minnesota, won the 2015 bareback championship at Frontier Days and was fifth in the PRCA world standings in mid-June. … The 2019 Frontier Days bareback champion, Clayton Biglow, is having a great start to this season, with eight rodeo wins, and was in second place in the world standings in mid-June.
Past winners:
2021 – Tim O’Connell
2019 – Clayton Biglow
2018 – Will Lowe
2017 – Tim O’Connell
2016 – Orin Larsen
2015 – Tanner Aus
2014 – Richard Champion
2013 – Taylor Price
2012 – Will Lowe
2011 – Casey Colletti
Just about all cowboys in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association – including bull riders, saddle bronc riders and steer wrestlers – will attest that the most injury-prone event, with incredible abuse on the body, is bareback bronc riding.
The power and fury of the bucking horse is combined with not even having the aid and comfort of a saddle, and the timing of the spurring action has to be perfect while holding onto the rigging with one hand.
The PRCA also describes “making a qualified ride of eight seconds and earning a money-winning score requires more than just strength. A bareback rider is judged on his spurring technique, the degree to which his toes remain turned out while he is spurring and his willingness to take whatever might come during his ride.”
Three-time PRCA bareback world champion Tim O’Connell, who also won the aggregate title those years at the National Finals Rodeo from 2016-18, couldn’t have described more simply what happens after bursting out of the roughstock chutes.
“Bareback riding is the most physically demanding sport in professional rodeo, and potentially in any sport, in general,” said O’Connell, who also won Cheyenne Frontier Days bareback titles in 2017 and last year. “The G-force that we deal with while riding a bucking horse in bareback riding is very similar to getting into a car wreck every single time.”
O’Connell is an eight-time NFR qualifier from 2014-21, and finished sixth in the world standings and 12th in the average at the NFR last season. Although his sport is a constant beating both physically and mentally, he says it’s a life that still suits him well.
“My family got me into (bareback riding). My father and brother were pickup men and PRCA stock contractors,” O’Connell said. “Rodeo is in my blood, and only the good Lord knows why I became a bareback rider. I’ve always had a competition side to me with a wrestling background. Those mindsets are so similar in that it’s a fight – a kill or be killed – you versus the animal. Since my first rodeo, it really clicked with me.”
Unless there’s a medical reason after his rodeos leading up to Frontier Days, it’s a solid bet O’Connell will be swinging through Cheyenne to defend his "Daddy of 'em All" title.
“It might sound cliché, but it means everything,” O’Connell said. “(Cheyenne) is such a bucket list for everyone, and you dream about going to rodeos like that. But to go and win that rodeo multiple times, it’s like being a little kid in a candy shop.”