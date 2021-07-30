CHEYENNE – There’s one common thread among Cheyenne Frontier Days’ approximately 2,500 volunteers – once you start, you’re hooked for life.
Take Rick Eccli and Chuck James, for example. Both gentlemen have dedicated countless hours of their time over decades and decades, with Eccli having almost 40 years under his belt, and James having more than 45. And it’s not easy work, either.
Each and every volunteer plays an integral part in the production and execution of the “Daddy of ‘em All,” from the Behind the Chutes tours to the concessions to the rodeo to the night shows. But being a CFD volunteer means being part of something bigger than yourself.
“It means a whole lot. I’m very proud to be part of it, even if it’s just a small part,” said Eccli, who is part of the Contract Acts crew. “But there’s just a whole bunch of people who play a small role, and they’re all just as important.”
For CFD’s infamous night shows, upwards of 300 volunteers work shifts starting as early as 7 or 8 a.m. to as late as 2:30 a.m. Whether it’s staffing the performer’s merchandise table, feeding the stars and their crews or making sure everyone is safe in the crowds, the Contract Acts team truly is the behind-the-scenes star of the show.
Still, those efforts within the 10 days of CFD don’t even begin to cover how much work the volunteers put in.
“We go year-round,” Eccli said.
But from all of the hard work, the volunteers are rewarded with friendships and bonds that last a lifetime – just ask anyone who is involved. Eccli and the Contracts Act Committee do what they can to support their friends on other committees through fundraisers and events all year long, and they celebrate getting through CFD with a “survivor’s party” for all the volunteers.
For Eccli, getting to take a shot of fireball with Jason Aldean at the country star’s request wasn’t bad either.
“But the people are the biggest thing,” he said.
The same is true for Chuck James, who grew up going to CFD with his grandpa and his dad. His great-great grandparents homesteaded north of Cheyenne during the early 1900s, so Frontier Days is almost in his bloodstream. And through his involvement, he was able to get to know folks who are cut from the same cloth.
“Some of the guys that I work with at the rodeo and other things – we’ve known each other since we were young, and now we’re all old men,” James said. “I wish I could describe it in one or two words, but it’s just really difficult. It’s a friendship that does last a lifetime.”
Working on the Grounds Committee, James gets to hang out with the stars of a different type of CFD show – the horses that strut through downtown Cheyenne during the parades. He said getting to care for the animals and make sure they’re prepped and ready to go with all their equipment is his favorite part of the job.
“I’ve just been around farming and ranching almost all my life, so I guess I developed a love for it and have always been involved in some way or another,” James said.
Their stories aren’t rare – you can ask any CFD volunteer about their history with the rodeo and their love of the event, and they’ll tell you all about their lifelong love affairs with Frontier Days.
Bill Gaudes and Bonnie Reider have six and seven years of volunteering under their belts, respectively, but Cheyenne’s biggest event has always had a special place in their hearts. Reider is a Cheyenne native who has been attending since it was a real pioneer days, with chuckwagons and chariot races and the whole nine yards.
Since she became a volunteer, she’s gotten to meet people from all over the world, coming from as far as Switzerland to take in all CFD has to offer.
“This is history,” she said.
And Cheyenne Frontier Days made history in a way no one wanted last year with the first-ever cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that year off just made the volunteers appreciate the event even more. Anyone you ask will tell you the 125th anniversary feels like a big family reunion.
“I can’t believe how much we’ve missed it,” Eccli said. “Everybody else feels the same way; everybody’s just glad to be back.”