CHEYENNE – The historic carriage collection housed by the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum is possibly unlike any other in the world. While other exhibits showcase stunning models from across the globe, the collection in town tells a much more localized story – the history of Western transit.
In line with Cheyenne’s “Live the Legend” motto, these carriages are also unique because they are still in working order, serving as the highlight of the Cheyenne Frontier Days parades year after year.
“These are all Front Range vehicles; these are vehicles that our oldest citizens drove,” Old West Museum Curator of Exhibits Mike Kassel said. “We’re talking about a hearse that came from Nebraska; we’re talking about wagons that came out of the carriage barn here in Cheyenne; a large number of vehicles that came from Idaho Springs out of Colorado.
“This makes the whole collection extremely unique in the fact that it is a reflection of the transportation history of our community, which is unrivaled.”
In fact, the collection is so extensive that it doesn’t all fit in one place. The stunning stagecoaches on display both at the museum and in the parades are only a portion of what the museum and CFD have to offer.
That’s part of the reason why, last year, CFD leaders chose the renovation of Barn 15 as one of its two major “365 to 125” projects, in anticipation of the event’s 125th anniversary (the other project being the bronze Chris LeDoux statue on display at Frontier Park).
Now, the refurbished Barn 15 will allow the carriages to be stored in a protected environment, keeping the artifacts protected from the elements between parade runs. Perhaps what’s more special is that the barn was dedicated to a longtime carriage aficionado and original Old West Museum board member as the “Marietta Dinneen Memorial Carriage Barn.”
“It’s incredible when you have the opportunity to honor a volunteer who really stands out,” CFD CEO Tom Hirsig said at the dedication in January.
During her time with the W-Heels, which she joined in 1966, Dinneen and some other volunteers realized a number of the carriages were in disrepair. Thus, the Wagon Doctors were born, and numerous carriages were researched, fixed up and molded into pieces of Western history to be enjoyed and remembered.
Each carriage has a story, which residents and visitors can take in all year round at the Old West Museum, and a number of those stories came from residents who lived right here in Cheyenne. Dinneen’s family even has a number of carriages in the collection.
For Kassel, one of the most interesting carriages is the Cheyenne-to-Deadwood stagecoach that used to shuttle folks miles and miles, all the way to South Dakota. While traveling such a distance by coach seems outlandish in today’s world of cars and technology, it was just life for residents back in the day.
“It was first brought into service here in Cheyenne in about 1868, starting to run carriages from Cheyenne to Fort Laramie. Then it ran all the way up to Deadwood when the Black Hills Gold Rush took place in 1876. Then it was used as a taxi here in Cheyenne ... all the way up into the early 1880s, before the railroad moved in and made the connection,” Kassel said. “And then it turned into a vehicle that C.B. Irwin used as part of his Wild West Show, and that toured the United States and even went into Canada.
“And then, after 1922, it rolled in every parade we had all the way up until 2010,” Kassel said. “I think it’s been to the moon and almost all the way back.”
There are a number of stagecoaches that have similar stories to tell, with miles and miles traveled. Residents and visitors can experience that history and so much more at the Old West Museum and during the CFD parades.