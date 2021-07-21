The perfect way to kick off an incredible experience at Cheyenne Frontier Days is by attending a showing of the Grand Parade.
Residents and visitors alike have gathered for the parades for decades, watching in awe as the streets of downtown Cheyenne are transformed into a scene from its western history.
Complete with antique cars and historic horse-drawn carriages, the parades begin at 9 a.m. on July 24, 27, 29 and 31, starting at the Capitol, trekking south toward the Depot Plaza and looping around on Carey Avenue. Nearly every part of the parade, from the floats to the attire, is reminiscent of the Old West.
“There’s just so much for the senses to take in during the parade,” CFD Parades Committee Chair Ruthanne Hubbard said. “There’s something for everyone.”
One of the paramount features of the parade is the horse-drawn carriages, which are part of the largest historic carriage collection in the world, housed at the CFD Old West Museum. Kids can admire the horses, watching in awe, as adults can ponder what life in Wyoming was like before automated vehicles.
A group called the Wagon Doctors sees to these carriages year-round, ensuring that the collection can be enjoyed by Wyomingites and visitors for years into the future. While the parades bring light and excitement to CFD events, it also preserves Western culture in an authentic, meaningful way.
“The parade really tells the history of transportation of the Old West,” Hubbard said.
Additionally, the military and F.E. Warren Air Force Base are an integral part of both CFD and the parade, which Hubbard said is exemplified in the extensive number of military entries.
The historical aspect is just one of the many reasons so many volunteers dedicate their time and energy to the parades each year. The Parades Committee is the largest of any in CFD, with about 450 volunteers who keep everything running smoothly and keep attendees safe.
While each volunteer has their favorite feature in the parade, one commonality they share is their love for CFD and the connections that come with it.
“For a lot of our volunteers, me included, it becomes like a family. There is just a real special camaraderie between the volunteers,” Hubbard said. “It's hard work. But if we're not having fun, then we're not doing it right.”
Hubbard invited residents and visitors to join them in the fun during CFD, as well as to support downtown businesses after the parade.