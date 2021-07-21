Having the right horse is the most important component of any rodeo event.
Horses are 50% of the score in roughstock events, and timed event cowboys often say at least 75% of their runs depend on the quality of the horse they’re riding.
The same holds true in barrel racing, especially at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
The ground at Frontier Park Arena doesn’t offer the surest footing, and the size of the arena creates depth perception issues for the horses as they complete the cloverleaf pattern.
“It takes a horse that likes to turn in that arena to do well there,” said barrel racer Amanda Welsh of Gillette, Wyoming. “It’s so big that a lot of horses will get to running hard to the first barrel and go past it a ways. Going to the third barrel, there is no fence back there, so you need a horse that’s really tuned into what he’s doing and your cues about what to do.
“It’s easy to mess up your run there, and a lot of jockeys will overthink their runs there. You have to make slight adjustments, but you don’t want to go changing your whole game plan.”
Welsh’s current horse, Firefly, helped her climb to No. 2 in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association standings by mid-June.
Nellie Miller started competing at CFD in 2008, and tried in vain for several years find success on her old horse, but he wasn’t a fan of the ground at Frontier Park. Her current horse, Sister, is.
“She turns the first barrel really well, so I’m fortunate that way,” said Miller, who has won or shared the past two CFD titles. “I can really run her up to that first barrel. A lot of horses need to be set up for that first barrel.
“But Sister is really trustworthy, and I can run her up there hard, and she turns it well. That third barrel is kind of out in the middle of nowhere, and there’s not a fence there to stop you. Horses can really run free in that arena.”
Welsh – who moved to Gillette from Wisconsin when she was 6 years old – made the CFD finals once, and would like to do it again.
“Everybody loves to run at Cheyenne,” she said. “It’s one of my favorite rodeos because of the history of it. In my mind, it’s one of the most prestigious rodeos out there. It’s always fun.”