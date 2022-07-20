CHEYENNE – Summer often passes quickly, and nothing marks the approaching end of the season quite like Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Yes, you read that right: Frontier Days is upon us. If you were hoping to go, but forgot to plan, or are nervous because it’s your first time, advice from Cheyenne Frontier Days committee volunteers has got you covered.
One of the first steps in enjoying the experience if you’re new to CFD is to embrace the newness.
“For a huge percentage of our visitors, something like 80%, this is either their first rodeo, or it’s the only rodeo they attend all year long,” Public Relations Committee Chairman Mike Smith said. “We have a large percentage of guests that come to Cheyenne for the first time, and it’s the perfect place to get a taste of the Old West and rodeo all in one.”
Smith said his biggest tip for getting the most out of a Frontier Days experience is to plan ahead.
“We’re not used to seeing much traffic around Cheyenne and, of course, during Frontier Days, that changes a lot,” Smith said. “It’s hard to get in and out of Frontier Park right at the beginning of a rodeo or night show. Plan ahead, plan to get where you’re going as early as possible, and give yourself plenty of time in that respect.”
Smith and Operations Committee Chairman Brian Rico both advised visitors to allow for plenty of time to enjoy Frontier Days, too. There are so many different things happening at Frontier Park and in the city, visitors should look at what they’re interested in and take in as much as they can.
“One of the big things that’s changed for Cheyenne Frontier Days over the last few years is that we used to be able to just wait until the last minute … and we could do it all within 10-15 minutes.” Rico said. “But our event has become, and it is, a bucket list item for many people around the world.”
Rico said that as Frontier Days grows and improves from year to year, visitors should practice patience and plan ahead to buy tickets, especially to the popular night shows.
Tickets to most rodeos are usually still available at the last minute, but for those hoping to see big names in music like Jason Aldean, Kid Rock or Brooks & Dunn, tickets will likely be sold out very soon, Rico said.
Tickets can be purchased online at cfdrodeo.com/buy-tickets and in person at the ticket booth in Frontier Park. Rico said CFD is moving away from paper tickets and is encouraging all patrons to use the electronic tickets provided by digital ticket platform AXS.
Rico said the change makes it easier to transfer tickets – anyone who suddenly can’t go to a show can select the resale option through AXS, and the platform will process the transaction if the tickets sell.
“I won’t say it eliminates it, but it helps reduce the amount of scalping that happens throughout the park for tickets that could potentially be illegal or duplicated, whatever the case may be,” Rico said. “We’re really trying to get a handle on making sure that those that have bought the tickets get in without any hassle as we move forward.”
How to ‘fit in’
For newcomers who are hoping to “fit in” at Frontier Days, Smith said CFD encourages people to dress in Western wear to “get into the spirit of Cheyenne Frontier Days.”
Anyone who does not own Western wear, like cowboy hats, boots and shirts, can head to downtown Cheyenne to shop at popular places like The Wrangler, which has its very own hat specialists, or they can pick something up right there at Frontier Park.
CFD has many vendors who sell Western apparel, Smith said, but people at CFD will also be seen in shorts and tank tops because it can get so hot during the day.
“So if you’re a first-timer, I’d say get into the spirit of it as much as you can, and drink lots of water,” Smith said.
The weather during Frontier Days is supposed to be extremely hot, so visitors should dress accordingly, wear sunscreen, sunglasses and hats, and drink more water than they think is necessary. For visitors from out of state, especially those who may not be used to the higher elevation, be sure to hydrate before you go into the sun and give yourself breaks in shaded areas at Frontier Park.
At the end of the day, Smith said visitors should expect to be shown a lot of kindness and the very best Cheyenne has to offer.
“I would just want (newcomers) to expect some authentic hospitality,” Smith said. “Nothing you see around here is fake. The people of Wyoming and Laramie County and Cheyenne are authentic, and they want to welcome you, so get into that same spirit, treat everybody with a smile and a little bit of patience, and you’re going to have a great time.”