CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Frontier Days organizers have expanded security operations for this year’s event, and kept in place some COVID-19 measures first implemented in 2021.

Brian Rico, chairman of the Operations Committee, said the biggest change in security at Frontier Park this year is an expansion of the park’s security perimeter. It now includes Old Frontier Town and the Indian Village, as well as the main park area. This means that, in contrast with past years, attendees will have to go through the park’s weapons detectors to get into both of these areas.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

