CHEYENNE – There’s no other stage like it in the world, and there’s no other volunteers like the ones that build it.
Personally requested by Frontier Nights Production Manager Paul Fleming, his brother and other Cheyenne Frontier Days volunteers – and partially constructed by a company that designed the vehicle for transporting space shuttles to the launch pad – the Frontier Nights stage is the largest completely mobile stage in the United States.
“It could have its own episode on ‘Modern Marvels,’” Fleming said, holding the small yellow remote control hanging beneath the stage that is covered in the knobs and switches allowing the user to drive the 500,000-pound behemoth to and from the center of Frontier Park Arena.
Thursday afternoon, Fleming walked the Wyoming Tribune Eagle around the initial setup for Jason Aldean’s performance to be held the following night. About 25 volunteers, many of whom have been responsible for stage construction for as long as 20 years, were moving speakers, unloading supplies and repositioning forklifts.
They’d been at it since 8 a.m., and by 2 p.m. they had already put the lights in position. For the remainder of the day, they would be hanging speaker systems weighing thousands of pounds in multiple locations across the production.
Fleming oversees it all, and after 30 years of working with this crew, 24 of which he’s served as production manager, he’s still contributing to the manual labor involved in a process that is critical, yet severely under-recognized in the grand scheme of the rodeo.
“Part of my deal is that CFD is the one show that I will always do. There’s no doubt in my mind that as long as I’m around, I’ll do this,” Fleming said, leaning on a subwoofer while stagehands worked around him.
“(The General Committee) starts meeting in January, once a month, to kind of get everything out in the open so you can go back and relay it to your individual committees. We’ve got like seven different subcommittees – catering, hospitality, The Buckin’-A Saloon – over 300 people on (the Contract Acts Committee) alone.”
Preparing for Frontier Nights includes the committee generating an “advance package” – a gathering of information sent to every artist well ahead of their performance. Part of its purpose is to inform the recipient about what Cheyenne has to offer, but it also serves as a way for the stage crew to learn exactly how the artist will want their show produced, from big screens to extra lighting.
Toe-to-toe with Denver venues
If there was just one best person to supervise all of this, it’s Fleming. When he first began volunteering with CFD, he was one of the people methodically unloading trucks. In a fairly short amount of time, he was supervising one of the biggest country music stages in the country.
He now works for Romeo Entertainment, where he sets up prominent productions across the country, like the Academy of Country Music Awards.
Whether he’s working an event in Canada, Colorado, Nebraska or elsewhere, supervising the Frontier Nights concert series in Cheyenne stands as the one event he refuses to miss.
Cheyenne has a population of about 65,000 within city limits – the number rises to 90,000 when including rural Laramie County – but it has no major stadium venue that is regularly utilized. Outside CFD and some high school graduations, Frontier Park practically lies dormant most of the year.
Ten days out of every year, however, those 68 acres of entertainment erupt.
Suddenly, Frontier Park Arena goes toe-to-toe with the biggest stadiums in the country, even topping Ball Center in Denver by bringing in 22,500 people. The total capacity at Coors Field or Mile High might beat it out, but for a matter of 10 days, Cheyenne competes for the title of premier concert venue in the region.
“There’s nothing that matches this,” Fleming said. “I like to say the biggest part of it is that most other places just hire everybody in to do the show. Every two hours, they need a 15-minute break, but (CFD volunteers) literally will go from first thing in the morning till the last door on the truck is closed and not complain once about it.
“They’re out here because they enjoy doing it, and they love it. There’s just no other place like that.”
Stage crew is like a family
The most unique aspect of Frontier Nights has to be the degree of community involvement that makes the show happen. Among the stage crew, in particular, there’s a hereditary nature to their jobs.
Volunteers are lifting thousands of pounds per day, setting up and breaking down an entire artist’s production in the span of just two hours. People working the stage spend their professional careers as carpenters and welders, enough so that if there’s a fire to put out, Fleming can scan the vicinity and grab someone who knows how to patch things quickly.
“The volunteer force here at Cheyenne Frontier Days, throughout the park, is so large and so varied,” he said. “There’s somebody from every walk of life that’s out here volunteering.
“If you need a doctor or you need a lawyer, construction people, people that do concrete, anything else, there’s somebody around. There’s just so many people from so many backgrounds that come together to make this all work.”
Making sure that all the moving parts fit together requires learning and the applying the tricks of the trade. Older members of the crew work alongside new volunteers, one of the youngest being 22 years old, and with every task, there are minute adjustments and routines that veterans have learned can make a difficult job much, much easier.
Even more value lies in the family aspect. Of all the years of participation, what Fleming is most proud of is when his son, who was 18 at the time, decided to begin volunteering with the stage crew.
As he recalls the moment, he points to his brother, who has his back to Fleming, taking a rest on a piece of equipment while 11 volunteers stabilize a speaker being hoisted to the top of the stage by a forklift and two 100-pound motorized chain pulleys.
This crew, which grows to about 40 volunteers to accommodate for larger productions, will be hard at work before the crowd for the following 10 days.
Then, after the last show, it all disappears.
Volunteers who have spent roughly 18 hours a day together go their separate ways.
“It’s bittersweet at the end, because as we’re taking everything down, you know you’re not gonna see these people like you’ve seen them and lived with them for the previous 10 days,” Fleming said. “It’s a little bittersweet from that standpoint, just because, you know, you’re not gonna see ‘em.”