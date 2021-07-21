Spending hundreds of hours a year on the road with your rodeo partner is enough to make anyone pull their hair out. But for Kellan and Carson Johnson, it’s a childhood dream realized.
Kellan, 22, and Carson, 20, are team ropers from Casper, Wyoming. Being the oldest, Kellan, of course, got a head start in the game, serving as his father’s header. The Johnsons are a team roping family through and through; there might have been other rodeo events tried, but none ever really stuck.
Kellan and Carson fondly remember their father, Jhett, the head rodeo coach at Casper College, participating at Frontier Days when they were children. The idea of competing in the event together in the future was extremely enticing.
Jhett was half of the 2011 championship roping team at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, along with his partner, Turtle Powell.
When it came time for Carson to rope, he initially was a header, like his brother, before becoming a heeler. Not just because his brother was already a header; he genuinely loved it.
When they were both of age, they would rope together, they decided.
As the elder, Kellan turned professional before Carson was able to. Kellan actually had other professional partners for a while. Over a two-week span one summer, Kellan and heeler Brady Norman made $14,000, Kellan said. They were quite the duo.
But when Carson was just 17, the Johnsons took first at a rodeo in Salt Lake City over several well-established roping teams. It was at that point, Kellan said, they realized they could be brothers and partners for a career.
Kellan informed Norman that, when his younger brother turned 18, they were going to partner up. There were no hard feelings toward his former partner; it wasn’t a bad breakup of any sort.
But this was a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be a professional with one of your best friends.
“I think we planned on it when we were little kids,” Kellan said.
There are, of course, financial benefits to being partners with a sibling – the prize money all goes toward the same home, which is always a plus. But there is also a competitive advantage to it.
In addition to always being on the same page, there are never hard feelings if things don’t go well during a rodeo. They’re partners first whenever they rope, but they’re brothers every other hour of the day.
“If he messes up, I still like him as a brother,” Carson said. “It’s very important for the chemistry.”
The balancing of act of brother and partner is akin to walking a tight rope. And the Johnsons will admit that, at times, one can forget the other is his brother or partner, depending on the situation.
That line also sometimes blurs; Kellan said he can pick on Carson from time to time in a teasing manner, but it’s only because he’s his older brother. He wouldn’t be able to do that with any other partner.
Kellan is admittedly the more emotional of the brothers, and it will sometimes get the better of him, he said. But it’s never enough to break their bonds, whether they’re roping or hanging out at home in Casper.
“Most of the time, I try to handle it. In the arena, we’re partners. Out of the arena, we’re brothers,” Carson said.
The duo competed at Cheyenne Frontier Days as partners for the first time in 2019, though they didn’t make it to the finals. It was a rather surreal experience, taking part in the same rodeo they watched their father rope in years before.
As for how long the two plan to rope together, Kellan can’t answer that quite yet. As was the case with Kellan’s former roping partner, there’s always a chance they go their separate ways. Carson, meanwhile, has never had another professional partner.
“I’ve roped with different people before. You feel like you’re roping really good together until it doesn’t work anymore,” Kellan said.
For now, however, the Johnson family is enjoying the ride. Frontier Days in 2021 is bound to be one for the ages, regardless of how they finish.
“(My dad) said it was pretty cool to watch us rope there (in 2019),” Carson said. “I’m super excited.”