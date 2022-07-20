CHEYENNE – Over the duration of Cheyenne Frontier Days, the total population of Wyoming’s capital city practically doubles to around 150,000 people.

That sudden increase makes a dramatic, even crucial economic impact on downtown businesses. All of them, be they restaurants, bars or apparel centers, are taking steps to effectively meet the demands of the influx of visitors during the city’s most popular event of the year.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

