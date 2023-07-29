CHEYENNE — Jim Ehrenberger got his start working with the Union Pacific Railroad in the early 1950s. At age 16, he started as a “call boy,” someone who would deliver a wake-up call to rail workers staying in hotels and guest houses.
Ehrenberger’s career with the rail company allowed him to see the various shifts in the industry that built Cheyenne.
From watching the transition from steam to diesel engines to seeing the passenger railcar slowly get phased out by personal vehicles and commercial air travel, his four-decades-long career with UP informed his subsequent career as a railroad historian and researcher.
Building to Cheyenne
For him to best explain how Cheyenne came to be, he first has to explain how the railroad got here.
“Abraham Lincoln, in July of 1862, ... they finally came up with the railway act for construction of the first transcontinental railroad,” he said. “Lincoln chose Council Bluffs, Iowa, to be the east end, and, of course, there’s some other railroads already building westward from Chicago.”
Because of the Civil War, it took the Union Pacific Company around a year to break ground in Omaha, Nebraska. Years went by before the railroad began building past Omaha, which finally started in 1865. After gaining momentum in 1866, and a brief expansion into Northern Colorado before building toward what’s now Cheyenne, the line and depot were built here in 1867.
Gen. Grenville M. Dodge, an officer in the Union Army who helped spearhead the trail of the transcontinental railroad, was the one who picked Cheyenne as a desirable place to make a city on the rails.
“They actually came (to Cheyenne) early,” Ehrenberger said. “General Dodge, who was the chief engineer, had already been here, and his surveying party laid out the boundaries of Cheyenne in July of 1867.”
For the transcontinental railroad to be completed, Dodge and the rail workers — mostly Irish laborers at that time — would have to find a way across steeper sections of the state west of Cheyenne and near Laramie.
“This was the most direct and lowest location they could find,” Ehrenberger continued. “Cheyenne was the base of the Rockies.”
The government had given land grants to the railroad to incentivize settlements along the rail line. The rate of money given to the railroad per land grant increased as they built through the mountain ranges west of Cheyenne.
“It was raw territory, and nothing was here before the railroad,” Ehrenberger said.
Moving to the west
Passenger railcars, which Ehrenberger said only came in and out of town once a day in the early months of the city, brought crops of new settlers to Cheyenne.
For many years, a switching station at the railroad made Cheyenne an important strategic hub in America’s industrial supply chain.
Shipments could transfer in any direction from Colorado and head east toward Omaha or west toward Ogden, Utah, and beyond. Omaha became one of the most important meat packing and distribution sites in the developing western part of the country, Ehrenberger said.
But another industry allowed Cheyenne to grow into more than just a railroad town: the military. One of the earliest military camps in the area was Camp Carlin, which internet historians said existed from 1867 to 1889. Fort D.A. Russell, which Ehrenberger said was first built in August of 1867, brought military personnel to Cheyenne for a unique reason.
“Fort Russell was established to bring in troops to help protect the railroad workers,” he said. “Because there was still a lot of Indian troubles.”
With a central, burgeoning and multi-industrial city built on the first major transcontinental railroad, Cheyenne shifted the dynamics of industries and cities in nearby areas.
“Cheyenne sort of took a lot of business away from Denver,” Ehrenberger said. “For a brief time, some businesses even moved from Denver. ... This was the closest railhead that they had.”
The expansion of other railroads in the later 1860s, Ehrenberger said, allowed other cities to transport goods without relying on Cheyenne as a hub, mitigating some of the rapid initial growth of the city.
“I read reports it grew up in the 1,000s,” he said. “Maybe it’s like the 2,000s, just almost overnight. That’s part of the reason why it has a nickname, the ‘Magic City of the Plains.’”
The railroad helped foster business development in the area, but Cheyenne was also already known to farmers. Ehrenberger had heard stories of farmers who took their cattle up to what’s now Wyoming before 1867. He said farmers would head north to current-day Pine Bluffs from Texas because of the free range policy in territorial Wyoming.
The CFD connection
With tourists coming to Cheyenne to experience the rodeo and celebrate western history, Ehrenberger also mentioned the connection the Union Pacific had to the very first Cheyenne Frontier Day.
“Cheyenne Frontier Days was started by a Union Pacific traffic agent out of Denver, that’s been written,” he said. “(His name was Frederick W. Angier). The Union Pacific ... they promoted Cheyenne Frontier Days. Naturally, this meant business for them.”
Mike Kassel, curator of collections and associate director of the CFD Old West Museum, also wrote about the Angier story in a post about the founding of CFD on the rodeo’s official website. Kassel’s summary of the founding of the rodeo painted the Angier story as more of a legend and said there was some dispute as to who really came up with the idea.
“... Angier saw a group of cowboys struggling to get a wild horse into a stock car,” Kassel’s article read. “Watching the colorful display of methods to subdue the animal, Angier thought this was the greatest thing he had ever seen. He then contacted Colonel (E.A.) Slack to pitch the idea, and, again, the rest is history.”
Kassel’s article mentions that Slack was also credited with the first idea after seeing a potato celebration as he was passing through Greeley, Colorado.
News clippings referenced in the article eventually clarified who credited who with the rodeo’s founding. In 1911, Slack and Angier wrote to the Cheyenne Sun Leader, bringing clarity to a debated issue that had previously gone unanswered.
“Angier wrote the paper and gave a brief outline of what happened,” Kassel continued in his article. “Slack wrote an editorial a week later stating that Angier understated his contribution and gave Angier full credit for the idea and a good portion of its early success.”
Cheyenne was forged on the journey to build a railroad across the country, and one of its most iconic events traces its origins to the company that built it, as well.
