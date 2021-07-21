Opening Day Celebration
Graze and save on selected $2 menu items from Fun Biz Concessions. $25 armbands grant unlimited rides from Carnival Americana. 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23.
Behind the Chutes Tour
Get a behind-the-scenes look at Frontier Park Arena and the workings of the largest outdoor rodeo in the world. Meet the animals, step into the chutes and finish the tour by walking across the arena. Tours begin in front of the Old West Museum by the “No Looking Back” statue. Tours start at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. July 24 and July 30-31; 9:30 and 10:30a.m. July 25-29; and 10 a.m. Aug. 1.
Buckin’ A Saloon
When the sun goes down, let the fun continue into the night with live music, dancing, mixed drinks and a Western good time. Visitors must be 21 or older to enjoy this watering hold at Frontier Park. Open 7 p.m. to midnight July 23-31. Entrance is free with gate admission.
Carnival/Midway
The Cheyenne Frontier Days carnival includes rides, games, food and fun for all ages. The carnival is open 10:30 a.m. to midnight July 23-31 and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 1. Tickets are available for purchase at booths on the midway. Attendees can also buy armbands that offer unlimited rides.
CFD Old West Museum and Store
Experience the history of the West and Cheyenne Frontier Days at the CFD Old West Museum in the northeast corner of Frontier Park. Visitors can view original artifacts, such as restored carriages and clothing.
The museum on Carey Avenue is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily July 23-31 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the rest of the year. Admission is $12 for adults, $5 for youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and younger. Military and senior discounts are available. For more information, visit www.cfdrodeo.com/cfd-old-west-museum or call 307-778-7290.
Chuckwagon Cookoff
Chuckwagon teams assemble from all over the country with restored wagons to participate in the CFD Chuckwagon Cookoff. The teams demonstrate old-fashioned techniques during the day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 24-31 near Old Frontier Town. To qualify, teams use a specified list of ingredients that would have been available during the pioneer days. They can’t use any modern cooking techniques.
In addition to cookoffs, attendees can do their own Old West-style dining at the Chuckwagon VIP Experience at 4:30np.m. July 24 and July 28. Meals to go will be available at noon July 31.
Cowboy Church
Folks from all religious denominations are welcome at Cowboy Church each Sunday at Frontier Days. The services start at 9 a.m. July 25 and Aug. 1 in the B stand at Frontier Park Arena.
Indian Village
Visitors can immerse themselves in Native American heritage in the Indian Village in the southeast corner of Frontier Park. Local and visiting Native Americans show authentic dancing, storytelling and flute playing. There are also shops where visitors can peruse Native American crafts and food.
The Indian Village is open from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 23, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 24-31 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 1.
Native American Dance performances are held at 11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily, and interactive cultural sharing is at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. A flute player will perform at 2 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. daily.
A pow-wow will take place at 7:15 p.m. July 28.
Old Frontier Town
Step into the past and celebrate Western heritage with a re-creation of an Old West prairie town at Old Frontier Town. The town features Western merchants, craftspeople, artisans and food vendors, all with authentic façades and signage. You also might get to meet a few guest characters along the way.
Window shopping is free. It’s located between the CFD Old West Museum and the Indian Village and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., but will close at 6 p.m. Aug. 1.
The Garden
The Garden features a patio with shade to allow visitors some time away from the crowds. It’s located at the main entrance to Frontier Park, where various acts provide live entertainment. It’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., but will close at 6 p.m. Aug. 1.
CFD Western Art Show and Sale
A variety of different regional Western artists showcase and sell paintings, sculptures and other mediums at the Western Art Show at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum.
Tickets to the CFD Western Art Show and Sale can be purchased online at www.cfdartshow.com or by calling 307-778-7289.
The show can be seen through Aug. 15. Museum hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. during CFD and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the rest of the year.
BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program
See the bond that develops between man and horse as horsemen work with wild horses off the range to prepare them for adoption. These demonstrations give the public a chance to see what it takes to start a wild horse or burro.
The demonstrations and animal previews are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, but closes at 6 p.m. Aug. 1.
Sidewinder Saloon
Kick back and relax at the Sidewinder Saloon, presented by Cavender's. This shaded, comfortable area to relax and listen to music while you enjoy barbecue and an ice cold beverage is located along Old Frontier Town. It is open from 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily, but closes at 6 p.m. Aug. 1. Live performances will take place 11 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m.