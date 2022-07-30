CHEYENNE – A select group of people can get out of bed in time for a 9 a.m. Sunday call to gather at Frontier Park Arena.

It’s a group consisting of all ages, some dressed up in their Sunday best, others keeping it casual in cutoff T-shirts or in the clothes from the previous day’s rodeo. The park is quiet, and the sky a light blue, with the sun having just risen over the grandstands of the arena’s eastern wing.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

