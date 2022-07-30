CHEYENNE – A select group of people can get out of bed in time for a 9 a.m. Sunday call to gather at Frontier Park Arena.
It’s a group consisting of all ages, some dressed up in their Sunday best, others keeping it casual in cutoff T-shirts or in the clothes from the previous day’s rodeo. The park is quiet, and the sky a light blue, with the sun having just risen over the grandstands of the arena’s eastern wing.
People are calm and courteous, gathered comfortably in the B Stand, which is the western wing of the stadium. They are situated before cowboys taking horses on morning strolls and a grounds crew smoothing the arena dirt.
Birds, mostly crows, are sounding off. The scene crescendos into one calm atmosphere with Mark Eaton ready to lead another year of Cowboy Church. Only on this Sunday, longtime co-host Suzy McEntire, wife of Eaton and sister to country music singer Reba McEntire, is absent.
Sick with COVID-19, it was the first time in many years that Suzy McEntire didn’t host Cowboy Church alongside Eaton during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
“Suzy sends her greetings, and she’s really sad – tears – that she can’t be here,” Eaton said while introducing himself to the roughly 100 churchgoers. “It’ll be the first time that she hasn’t sang the anthem for the opening day of Cheyenne Frontier Days in probably 30 years.”
Traditionally, Suzy McEntire takes singing duties to start the non-denominational Christian service. On July 24, that spot was filled by Julie Anderson, who played accompanying acoustic guitar and concluded her set with an a cappella rendition of Amazing Grace, in which the crowed joined.
The service began with a brief introduction from Justin McKee, former Professional Bull Riding and CFD Rodeo announcer. Mark Eaton then took over for a sermon that lasted around 30 minutes.
In it, he examined Genesis 1:1 and 1:2, emphasizing the scope of messages that can be pulled from just the first two verses of the Old Testament. Eaton managed to cover a variety of topics that resonated with the audience gathered that Sunday morning, the most prominent being a dialogue of goodness and what it means to be good.
“Anytime I use the word ‘good’ in this conversation, I do not mean ‘good boys and girls who are blindly obedient,’” Eaton said at the beginning of his sermon. “Goodness is extremely dangerous if it’s done right.”
“Goodness equals strength, kindness and compassion. Strength without kindness is almost always abusive in some form. Kindness without strength is almost always weakness in some form.”
Eaton draws a connection between the goodness in man and the goodness God intended when creating heaven and Earth, per the beliefs held by those that practice Christianity.
He encouraged those in the audience to do as God did in creating the universe – see darkness and try to create light, rather than avoiding a negative scenario. In the process, he addressed the idea of guilt, and rising to the expectations of God in being considered “a good person.”
Citing a quote from Plato’s “Republic” – “good people do not need laws to tell them to act responsibly, while bad people will find a way around the laws” – he addressed the importance of stable friendships, relationships and the inherent security in people trying to make the right decision.
The importance of having more good people is in the interest of building a good world, he said.
“Good people make good homes, good homes make good neighbors, good neighbors make good neighborhoods, good neighborhoods make good cities, good cities make good counties, and so on,” he said. “That’s how we’ll change the nation – by you and me being a good person and then multiplying that out.”
Good men and women with like minds find each other and build healthy marriages, he said. They learn to apologize and forgive one another when they make mistakes, admitting that he and McEntire have learned to do that over 30 years of marriage.
He dipped into politics, just for a moment, mentioning that in America today, he often sees people ask, “What can the nation do for me?” He personally identified this as contradictory to Christian values.
With much of Cowboy Church traditionally being based in Christian ideals as they’re applied to the cowboy way of life, Eaton urged against one of the staple stereotypes of the cowboy – silence, particularly that which spawns from guilt or a “who cares” attitude.
“God is fourthly emotional, and he created us as emotional beings,” Eaton said. “The strong silent type is an emotional being, and that’s why he’s gone silent. He’s decided no one really cares about what’s going on inside of him, so he zipped it up.
“Men, we’ve been taught to kill our emotions, shut down our emotions, but we really can’t. You know that by now.”
At the end of the service, Eaton led the congregation in prayer, dismissing them before the rush of CFD continued.
Eaton and McEntire will both be present for the final Cowboy Church at 9 a.m. this Sunday.