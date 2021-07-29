CHEYENNE – Just before 2 p.m., Miss Frontier Bailey Bishop and lady-in-waiting Savannah Messenger, outfitted in their recognizable white buckskins, make their way down to the edge of Frontier Park Arena to watch the rodeo up close.
Once there, they sit on a fence near center stage, trick riders periodically whizzing by. They swing their legs and happily chat with local photographer Pat Lewis, who shows them some of the shots he’s taken. It’s a short reprieve between obligations, and a chance to take in the competition at the center of the event for which they are ambassadors.
Miss Frontier and her lady-in-waiting are selected by the Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee after submitting a written application and an accomplishment book, along with demonstrating their horsemanship skills and completing an interview. Usually, the previous year’s lady-in-waiting is promoted to Miss Frontier.
As representatives of the legendary event, Bishop and Messenger have to be present and seen at most events. Depending on the location, they drive a truck lent to them by Ram for the month of July, are shuttled by a bus, picked up in a golf cart by a volunteer or are quickly walking from one place to another.
“A lot of the times, it’s our good old trusty feet,” Bishop said. “We have really learned how to walk fast and with a purpose.”
There had been a parade that morning, so Bishop and Messenger had to be up early – not as early as pancake breakfast mornings, but early nonetheless. The two women always start the day by choosing their coordinated outfits. That day, they met at a bus that took them downtown, arriving at the parade route around 8:15 a.m.
After riding their horses in the parade, Bishop and Messenger hurry back to Frontier Park for the rodeo grand entry, where they quickly ride the length of the track back and forth, marking the beginning of the rodeo.
Watching Miss Frontiers and ladies-in-waiting past, Messenger said she thought she knew much of what Frontier Days royalty did during the 10-day event. One thing that surprised her, though, is how exciting it was to ride in the grand entry every day.
“You’re just soaking in the crowd screaming – so that is one thing that is just more than I ever expected,” Messenger said.
After the grand entry, the women get their short break to watch the rodeo. Depending on the day, they might have interviews or another event scheduled afterward.
Sometimes, though, Bishop and Messenger get a few hours to unwind and freshen up before attending the night show. They get a chance to wear outfits picked for them by their friend Devon Von Krosigk of Desperado Depot, a downtown clothing boutique.
Along with having a front row seat at the concerts, Bishop and Messenger have met several country stars so far, including Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett and Garth Brooks.
“That’s one of the coolest things about our jobs,” Bishop said.
Although the women have a trailer where they keep their outfits and could sleep if they like, both live very close to Frontier Park and typically choose to go home at night.
Bishop and Messenger said they aim to get to bed by midnight, just to wake up around 5 a.m. for the next day’s festivities.
“But it’s fun. We’re running like crazy,” Bishop said.
After roughly 15 minutes of watching the rodeo, they’re back on their feet, hurrying over to the concession area beneath the east side stand to film a video interview.
Before they can get there, Bishop and Messenger are approached by two little girls hoping for a signed portrait. The two women in buckskins oblige, smiling widely as they offer to pose for a photo.