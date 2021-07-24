“One single moment / one that all the queens have known / she worked so hard to come so far / and she never rides alone.”
This verse from Annie and Amy Smith’s new song “Miss Frontier Anthem” perfectly encapsulates the legacy of Miss Frontier, which was celebrated Friday morning – along with the unveiling of the song – at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum.
Several past Miss Frontiers filled a tent in the museum parking lot for a kickoff breakfast before heading inside for a ribbon cutting ceremony opening the milestone exhibit for the 90th Miss Frontier and 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrations.
Several banners depicting different Miss Frontiers have hung in the museum’s Carriage Hall the past few years, but it wasn’t until this summer that all 90 Miss Frontiers were represented.
“This feels like a family reunion, and a good one, in fact,” said museum Board of Directors Vice President Dean Dexter. “It's just so impressive to me to see all the banners and see what they represent: the history and the heritage of what we celebrate, being here in the American West … and to help educate those coming of what made Cheyenne so awesome.”
One of the main people who made this endeavor possible is Janet McLean, daughter of Miss Frontier 1946 Lois Hofmann Deaver. A month after her mother died in January 2019, Deaver’s lady-in-waiting and Miss Frontier 1947, Ann Dinneen Smith, died, as well. McLean and her family purchased Deaver’s banner shortly after her passing, as did Smith’s identical twin daughters, the aforementioned songwriters Annie and Amy Smith.
The daughters thought it would be wonderful to have a banner for every Miss Frontier hanging in the museum, so they worked hard to track down living family members of every missing Miss Frontier from the past 90 years.
“It really started because our mothers died within a month of each other,” McLean said. “And we wanted, for their legacy, that all these banners would be done. They're the ambassadors for the rodeo, so we wanted to make sure by the 125th that they were acknowledged.”
The biggest challenge was trying to find family representation for the earliest queens, McLean added. The project started in January 2019 and didn’t wrap up until last month, partially because of all the obituaries she had to read in order to find surviving family members. But it all paid off.
Miss Frontier 1961 Mary Weppner and Miss Frontier 1958 Jeanette Daly were two of roughly 25 former Miss Frontiers, and additional surviving family members of former Miss Frontiers, who attended the event Friday. Each was recognized at the podium and handed a miniature version of her banner, thanks to Banner Capital Bank.
“It was nice because, a lot of times, as the years go by, people aren't aware that you even were Miss Frontier,” Weppner said.
Daly agreed, adding that she’s happy the history of CFD’s biggest ambassadors can live on through the exhibit.
Miss Frontier 2004 Tara Vreeland got chills talking about how it felt looking up at her banner.
“We’re the superheroes we wanted to be growing up,” she said. “Garth Brooks sings songs about us, Chris LeDoux lived here, everybody knows Cheyenne, so to represent Cheyenne, we’re superheroes.”
Looking at her photo reminded Vreeland of what an accomplishment it was to be crowned Miss Frontier, but it was even more meaningful to reflect on the amazing women on the banners surrounding hers, she said.
Vreeland encouraged all the young girls whose hearts flutter when they see Miss Frontier Bailey Bishop and lady-in-waiting Savannah Messenger ride into the arena to believe in themselves, because they, too, could end up in the same position.
“If you want it, you gotta go for it,” she said. “Ride your horses, talk to the queen, get involved. Because it's living a dream, and it will change your life – it really will.”