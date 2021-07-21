Visitors to Cheyenne have a plethora of options when it comes to education. The city’s museums feature more than 150 years of Cheyenne’s history, including military and the Union Pacific Railroad, both of which helped to create Wyoming’s capital city, and Western heritage.
Cheyenne Depot Museum
Learn about the history of the Union Pacific Railroad and how the company and Cheyenne’s history have been interwoven for more than 150 years. 121 W. 15th St. Free for children ages 12 and younger, $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 307-632-3905.
CFD Old West Museum
The museum offers exhibits and activities that celebrate the Western legacy of Cheyenne Frontier Days. Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. General admission is $12; seniors and military, $11; children 6-12, $6; children under 6 are free. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 307-778-7290.
Cowgirls of the West Museum
This museum features information and exhibits about pioneer women who helped settle the American West. Gift shop is at 203 W. 17th St.; museum is at 205 W. 17th St. Free. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 23-31. 307-638-4994.
Historic Governors’ Mansion
The rooms in this one-time home to Wyoming governors and their families have been restored to distinct periods of their use during the 20th century. 300 E. 21st St. Free. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. 307-777-7878.
Messengers Old West Museum
The Messengers Old West Museum features Western displays, a carriage owned by Buffalo Bill Cody, and saddles and pistols dating back to 1810. 616 Crook Ave., off Nationway. Free admission, though donations are accepted. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. 307-635-8959.
Nelson Museum of the West
The museum is home to three floors of exhibits that include Native American and Western artifacts. 1714 Carey Ave. $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, kids 12 and under free. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays. 307-635-7670.
Military Memorial Museum
Bob Nelson, founder of the Nelson Museum of the West, has created a second museum to display his large collection of uniforms, saddles, firearms and sabers depicting all armed services from the Civil War to current. 1717 Carey Ave. Free with purchase of admission to Nelson Museum of the West. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays. 307-635-0019.
Wyoming National Guard Museum
All items on display are related to Wyoming National Guard members past and present, including both the Army and Air National Guard. Exhibits start with 1870s history and cover events through the modern war on terrorism. 624 E. Pershing Blvd. Free. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. 307-432-0057.
Wyoming State Museum
Includes artifacts and collections from throughout Wyoming’s history. Gift shop features souvenirs and a collection of books on the state’s history. 2301 Central Ave. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday. 307-777-7022.