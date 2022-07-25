CHEYENNE – If 7 a.m. seems a little early to wake up for pancakes, it’s because, for some people, it is.
But that’s not what the Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfasts at Cheyenne Frontier Days are all about.
It’s Monday morning, approximately 8 a.m., and there’s a long line stretching down 15th Street, a herd of people being funneled through a single row of white tents and being spit out into one mass gathering in the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.
Generally, everyone is hunched over their food, the paper plates folding beneath the weight of their syrup-drowned pancakes, calmly listening to a live band belt out country classics like a church congregation finely organized in their pews. Others are on the outskirts of the event, searching for shade as the concrete heats up beneath their feet.
Boy Scouts, U.S. Air Force service members, Cheyenne Frontier Days volunteers and members of the Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne weave through the crowd, dance, cowboy-call and direct people out of the eating area. The lines, both coming and going, are moving quickly, as are the pancakes, which begin their journey to distribution some 10 feet in the air, repeatedly caught on the trays of local Girl Scouts.
These acrobatics are a part of a long-time tradition, almost as efficient as it is entertaining for onlookers. The annual event is rooted in the preparatory, Cold War-era military drills in the event a sudden catastrophe left the city without food.
In 1986, after the historic flood of 1985 punished Cheyenne, Kiwanians adopted it as a yearly event.
Kiwanis volunteers are responsible for making thousands of pancakes in the span of two hours, each one taking flight once cooked. Attendees snap pictures and shoot videos of the act, and CFD volunteers take time to greet them.
Of these people is Marcia Mota e Silva, a volunteer for the Indian Village, who is helping out at the pancake breakfast for the first time after living in Cheyenne for two years. She watches pancakes soar, then turns to meet with visitors, sometimes taking a short walk down to the line before coming back to her spot by the fence.
She’s originally from Brazil, but lived in Los Angeles before making her way to Cheyenne.
“This wouldn't work in Los Angeles,” Mota e Silva said. “Being from a different culture and from a different state, this is mind blowing. It is beautiful to see the community getting together and, like I said, we're all volunteers. We're not getting paid to be here.
“Most places are not like this.”
This seems to be the consensus among the crowd, as volunteers readily supply them with butter, blueberries, coffee and water by the time they’re released to eat. Noticeably, and to the disappointment of some local residents, there was no ham this year, but the meal is free – just show up and eat pancakes to your liking – so there isn’t much to complain about.
Tom Berthiaume and his family are being particularly patient.
Near the back of the line, he, his wife and their three kids are keeping up the steady pace with the rest of the line. This is their first time experiencing the pancake breakfast since they were stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in late June of 2020.
“This is the first time I've ever waited in a 900-foot line for free pancakes,” Berthiaume said. “I guess I’m just checking that off my bucket list. I can say I’ve done that.”
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, they resorted to being homebodies, but Berthiaume wants his kids to experience the community. The pancake breakfast is the right way to do that.
Inside the dining section of the event, where the wooden benches are becoming increasingly covered with the mangled remains of flapjacks, sits Brittany Recob and her young daughter, Claudia. They have both just finished their free breakfast, and one of them is a staunch critic.
When asked if she liked the pancakes, her daughter only shook her head, despite having told her mother the opposite this morning.
A longtime resident of Cheyenne, Recob views the event as a great community gathering. The only detractor from this morning's experience is the subtle rise in temperature over the tight span of an hour.
“CFD definitely brings everybody together in a good way. There’s not a lot of these events that happen anymore,” she said.
Cheyenne is, as some may have noticed, a relatively small city, making these breakfasts unusually attractive for local dignitaries. Service members from the U.S.S. Cheyenne submarine are here, as are Gov. Mark Gordon and first lady Jennie Gordon, as well as U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who took the time to catch some pancakes herself.
With the membership of the Kiwanis Club dwindling since the pancake breakfast's inception in 1986, the club has had to rely more on outside volunteers in recent years. There was a worry this year that there simply wouldn’t be enough help, ultimately decreasing the number of participants.
In fact, the result of Monday morning’s breakfast surpassed the expectations of Larry Walters, the pancake breakfast chairman for Kiwanis. He was expecting a head count of 5,000, but by the time the flapjacks stopped flying and the remaining plates were counted, the attendance totaled around 6,500.
Factoring in that each attendee receives either three or four pancakes – that’s an average of 20,750 pancakes.
“It's like predicting when does winter start and Cheyenne – you don't know until winter is over,” Walters said about having enough volunteers. “We never know how many actual volunteers we're going to have until it actually happens, and we were pleasantly surprised.
“It's pretty important that we had a good kickoff because it usually sets the tone for the rest of the week.”