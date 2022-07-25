CHEYENNE – If 7 a.m. seems a little early to wake up for pancakes, it’s because, for some people, it is.

But that’s not what the Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfasts at Cheyenne Frontier Days are all about.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus