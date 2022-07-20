Tom Hirsig File3

Cheyenne Frontier Days President and CEO Tom Hirsig poses for a photo inside Frontier Park Arena on July 2, 2020, in Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

After the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, planning for this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days has been comparatively relaxing, event CEO Tom Hirsig said.

"It just seems more normal," Hirsig told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle for this events guide. "I think we're in way better shape this year than we were last year."

