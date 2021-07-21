For most cowboys, the opportunity to win the rookie bronc title at Cheyenne Frontier Days isn’t available for long.
Just ask bronc rider Rhett Fanning.
Fanning placed second in the event in 2018 and tied for third in 2019. Now that Fanning has recently accepted his professional card, he’s no longer considered a rookie.
Once a cowboy wins $1,000 in sanctioned rodeos, he can qualify to ride saddle bronc, rather than rookie saddle bronc, and Fanning has stepped up to the big stage. However, there was no denying for Fanning that falling just shy of first place in back-to-back years was a little bit frustrating.
“It absolutely left me with a bad taste in my mouth,” Fanning said. “I felt like I did a decent job with what I had – you can always do better with the horses you have – but at the end of the day, you have to get the job done.”
There’s never been a back-to-back rookie bronc winner in CFD history, and one could imagine why – a win at Frontier Park could almost solidify an opportunity to secure a pro card after winning a handsome wage.
The tough stock that’s a staple of CFD could provide a rude awakening for those up-and-coming riders if they haven't experienced it, just as Fanning had a rude awakening to the sport.
As a freshman in high school, Fanning stumbled onto some tough competition that helped prepare him for what was to come.
“I’d always just ride broncs growing up, but when I was a freshman, I went to (colt bucking school), and I went in there thinking I was going to be the next best thing,” he said. “I didn’t even make it out of the chute, but I fell in love then and there, and haven’t looked back since.”
After gaining some experience riding at Korkow Ranch Rodeo School in Pierre, South Dakota, Fanning gained enough traction to compete collegiately.
Fanning spent two years rodeoing at Gillette College in Gillette, Wyoming. He said he learned a lot there under then head coach Marvin Garrett. The Martin, South Dakota, cowboy said Garrett helped him get a grasp on the mental aspects that come with riding broncs, which helped him become a better rider overall.
“That was a pretty cool deal. It was my first year and Garrett’s first year,” Fanning said. “A lot more kids went over after we did and figured out Marvin’s one of the best coaches you can get.”
The opportunity for Fanning to secure a Frontier Days title in rookie bronc has passed, but that doesn’t mean Fanning’s growth as a bronc rider has been stymied at all.
He said he’s cashed a couple of checks this season and is hoping to cash another one following the final Sunday at Cheyenne.
“(Frontier Days) is such a legendary place to be, and, in general, to go out and have some pretty big success there and have a good ride is something,” he said. “I’m pretty excited for this year.”