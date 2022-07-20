WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scoring: Each cowboy must stay on the horse for eight seconds. The person with the most points wins. Points are awarded based on a spurring motion with the bucking horse. The rider must have the spurs over the point of the horse’s shoulders (called “marking out”) when the horse’s inside shoulder breaks the plane of the chute. The rider cannot touch the horse or saddle with his free hand or have a foot fall out of the stirrup. Highest possible score is 100, with half scored from the horse and the other half from the rider.

