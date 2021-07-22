CHEYENNE – Rookie years don’t get much better than the one Stetson Wright had.
The Milford, Utah, cowboy placed third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s 2019 bull riding world standings, and also was 20th in saddle bronc riding. He earned nearly $280,000 between the two events and became the first roughstock athlete to win the PRCA’s all-around world championship since Ty Murray captured his seventh and final all-round world title in 1998.
Wright one-upped himself during his second year as a pro, repeating as the all-around champ, while also capturing the bull riding title.
Wright understands his place in rodeo history, but he isn’t wrapped up in one accomplishment over another.
“The world titles mean everything to me,” Wright said after competing at the Mr. T Xtreme Bulls event July 8 at Laramie Jubilee Days. “Even if it wasn’t so rare for a roughstock guy to win all-around, it would still mean the world to me. It wouldn’t matter if I was the first or millionth guy to do it.
“I’ve wanted to be a world champion my whole life, so they’re all special to me.”
The 21-year-old’s upbringing engrained that perspective in his personality.
Wright is the son of two-time saddle bronc riding world champion Cody Wright. His older brother, Ryder, also won world titles in 2017 and 2020. His uncles Jesse Wright (2012) and Spencer Wright (2014) also have world championships to their name.
The family has amassed more than 40 National Finals Rodeo qualifications.
Growing up in such a tight-knit and successful rodeo family was beneficial for Stetson. He learned what it takes to succeed at the professional level, how to manage the highs and lows of the sport, and had sounding boards available to help him avoid the pitfalls many young cowboys encounter.
“One advantage I have over a lot of young guys is that I didn’t need to jump through hoops and learn where I needed to go, whether I can make the drive between some rodeos or not,” Stetson said. “Those are a lot of things I didn’t need to learn the hard way.
“My dad still enters us. He knows all those things, so we just travel and ride.”
However, being part of such a successful lineage has its drawbacks. Specifically, Stetson has dealt with his fair share of professional jealousy.
“Some people say the only reason we win is because of who we are,” Stetson said. “I’m not going to say my dad and uncles didn’t open a lot of doors for us, but they don’t ride for us.
“The knowledge and the name only get you so far. It comes down to how bad you want it. The people who say those things don’t see the work we put into it.”
Very few rodeo cowboys compete in multiple roughstock events. It’s hard enough to win money battling bulls and horses bred to be bigger and badder than their ancestors, and contestants typically stick to one event. It’s harder yet to stay healthy as a roughstock cowboy. The events are – as the blanket name for bareback riding, bull riding and saddle bronc suggests – rough.
Sage Kimzey, a six-time PRCA bull riding world champion, tried saddle bronc riding when he was growing up in Strong City, Oklahoma, but it didn’t give him the same thrill as climbing on the back of a bull. He can’t imagine doing both professionally.
“It’s all good when you’re healthy and things are going good,” said Kimzey, who now calls Salado, Texas, home. “But the bumps and bruises you might be able to get around while riding bulls might hurt more when you get on a bronc.
“A bum ankle is pretty much the kiss of death in bronc riding. In bull riding, it’s not that big of a deal. You can get around it.”
Wright might have an advantage when it comes to doing both because he grew up competing that way, which conditioned his body to handle the wear and tear of two roughstock events, Kimzey added.
Wright doesn’t know when he will focus strictly on one event, but he knows his days as a two-event cowboy are numbered. He eventually will follow the rest of his family and be a full-time saddle bronc rider.
“I will do both as long as I can, but I don’t see myself doing both too long,” he said. “Bull riding will be done before bronc riding. I know I can do saddle broncs longer, but I’m not worried about making that decision yet.
“I’m only 21 years old, so I have a long time before I have to make that decision.”