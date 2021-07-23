CHEYENNE – Supplying roping stock to a rodeo with the number of contestants Cheyenne Frontier Days hosts is no easy task any year.
A variety of circumstances have made that job even tougher for contractors like Tygh Campbell.
The Athens, Oregon resident is in his first year supplying steer roping and team roping stock to CFD. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association requires Mexican cattle for steer roping and steer wrestling, which drives stock contractors to the border to procure hundreds of animals.
The PRCA now allows domestic steers in team roping.
The process starts with making orders in the fall, but the purchases aren't made until the spring.
Contractors were set to buy their 2020 stock when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and cast doubt on when – or if – any more rodeos would be contested that year.
Mexican ranchers were left with nowhere to offload their inventory.
“They had dancing partners in the contractors, but they didn’t have a dance to go to because so many rodeos were canceled,” Campbell said. “They were gun-shy about this year because they didn’t want to get left standing at the border again. That threw a wrench in things.”
As a result, ranchers increased their prices and sought guarantees. Campbell knows ranchers suffered financial losses, but is confident they were able to recoup some money by selling their cattle elsewhere. The guarantees and price increases may have been necessary, but also could have been savvy bargaining on the ranchers’ part, Campbell said.
“Because each state we cross into has different tuberculosis testing requirements, there is a lot of time, effort, headaches and paperwork that goes into getting Mexican-origin cattle,” Campbell said.
The demand for cattle also has increased, and not just because beef prices have gone through the roof. Some years, it makes more sense for ranchers to breed beef cattle instead of horned cattle for rodeos.
Rodeo’s popularity also has skyrocketed recently, and more roping competitions are being held. More rodeos means more contractors are looking for cattle.
“Rodeo has gotten a lot bigger because of television, and it has become a lot more mainstream,” Campbell said. “Team roping, especially, has gotten really big. There are a lot more people involved in rodeo, entries are up, and so is the demand for cattle.
“Just like everything else, this is about supply and demand. There’s a big demand, so they can charge more for the supply. They know the value of sports cattle in the United States, and they’re negotiating well.”
Campbell brought 160 of the 300 steers he bought to this year’s “Daddy of ’em All.” Stock contractors buy a surplus because they are often supplying multiple rodeos at the same time, but they also need enough on hand that they can assemble an even field for a fair competition.
Campbell understands the importance of an even set because he used to compete as a steer wrestler. In fact, his desire for a fair competition actually led to him becoming a contractor.
“I shot my big mouth off and told a guy I thought I could put a better group together,” Campbell said with a laugh. “I started doing a few pro rodeos in the Columbia River Circuit, and it just took off.”
Campbell secured the steer roping contract for the Pendleton (Oregon) Round-Up after only a few years in the business. Eventually, he took over in Ellensburg and Walla Walla, Washington, giving him three of the Pacific Northwest’s four biggest rodeos.
Campbell’s reputation grew to the point that rodeo committees started asking him to expand into other events.
Jace Honey is providing steer wrestling stock this year. Steer wrestling requires bigger animals that can withstand having a large man hop on their backs from a moving horse.
“It’s a subtle difference most people wouldn’t notice,” CFD Rodeo Committee chairman Chad Mathews said. “They’re a little bigger and stronger. They’re built like linemen, instead of running backs.”
Dan Mundorf is supplying calves for tie-down roping and breakaway roping. Mundorf supplied all of CFD’s roping cattle in 2019.