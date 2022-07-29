CHEYENNE – Rodeo is a dangerous competition. Animals are going to get hurt.

Their riders will, too, and rodeo has been unable to avoid criticism from animal rights groups about the treatment of its stock. The nature of the sport is violent, and there’s no avoiding the inherent danger.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus