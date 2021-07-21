Apart from the bustle of the rodeo and the excitement of Frontier Days, Cheyenne offers a number of must-see attractions for out-of-town visitors wanting to get to know Wyoming’s capital city. Here are some attractions you can hit in between the rodeo events on your visit.
Botanic Gardens
The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens at 710 S. Lions Park Drive in Lions Park is just across from Frontier Park.
The grounds are open every day from dawn to dusk, and the Shane Smith Grand Conservatory is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Paul Smith Children’s Village, an area for children to have fun and learn about environmental stewardship at the Botanic Gardens, runs on that same schedule.
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, call 307-637-6458.
Big Boy Steam Engine
Old Number 4004 is on display year-round at Holliday Park near the tennis courts. You can also see the steam engine as you drive by on Lincolnway, but you should stop for a closer look.
Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley
The Cheyenne Street Railway offers a 90-minute, fully narrated tour around Cheyenne. The tour goes by the main Cheyenne museums, the state Capitol, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and the Historic Governors’ Mansion.
Tours leave from the Depot Plaza at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday; 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; and 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and younger.
Tickets are available at the Visitors Center in the Cheyenne Depot lobby, 121 W. 15th St. and at www.cheyennetrolley.com. For more information, call 307-778-3133.
Downtown Cheyenne historic walking tour
Visitors with an interest in Western history can take a free, self-guided downtown walking tour with an information booklet that will teach them the history of various downtown blocks, including pictures of former structures.
Visitors have the choice of three tours of varying length and can take the tour any time they choose. Booklets are available at the Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th St.
Former train depot
The former Union Pacific depot at 121 W. 15th St. has been restored to what it resembled when the Union Pacific Railroad ran passengers on trains, and it houses attractions like the Cheyenne Depot Museum and Accomplice Beer Company, a great spot for brews and bites to eat for the whole family.
After admiring the historic structure, residents can pop into the museum and admire railroad exhibits and history on display.
The museum is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, and children 12 and younger are free. For more information, call 307-632-3905.
Fridays on the Plaza
In addition to the CFD night shows, rodeo goers also have the chance to catch some live music in the heart of downtown, with Fridays on the Plaza. The free concerts begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza, some chairs will be provided and food trucks will be available. Pets are not allowed.
Third Rail will perform Friday, July 23; Baby Bash will perform Saturday, July 24; the Black White Blues Band will perform at a special Cheyenne Day concert at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 28; and Tris Munsick & the Innocents will help close out CFD with a concert on Friday, July 30.
Greenway
If you’re hoping to walk, bike or run off all the rodeo food you’ll consume at CFD, the Greater Cheyenne Greenway multi-use trail offers nearly 40 miles of paths that conveniently wind through Cheyenne.
The trail connects parks, schools and neighborhoods in the greater Cheyenne area. Many segments of the trail are easily accessible from hotels, and portions include local art, statues and workout equipment. The Greenway is free and open to the public.
A piece of path runs from the north end of Lions Park (next to Frontier Park) under Central Avenue in Lions Park; there is also a little more than a mile of paved trail around Sloans Lake. Leashed dogs are welcome on the trail, but any mess they make must be cleaned up.
For a Greenway map, head to tinyurl.com/CheyenneGreenwayMap.
Golf courses
Airport Golf Course, 3801 Central Ave., is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. during Cheyenne Frontier Days, depending on weather. Cost is $25 for 18 holes, but drops to $18 after 5 p.m. Cost is $18 for nine holes. For more information, call 307-638-3700.
Cheyenne Country Club, 800 Stinner Road, is a private 18-hole course open to the public during Cheyenne Frontier Days from 7 a.m. until dark. Green fee is $70 for non-members. Lessons and driving range are available. Call 307-637-2230 for more information.
Little America Golf Course, 2800 W. Lincolnway, is a nine-hole executive course open from sunrise to sunset. Driving and putting ranges are available. Green fee is $25 for nine holes and $40 for 18 holes. For veterans, seniors over 60 and youth students, the green fee for nine holes is $20 and 18 holes is $35. Rental clubs, pull carts and golf carts are available. Call 307-775-8500.
Prairie View Golf Course, 3601 Windmill Road, is a nine-hole course owned by the city of Cheyenne. Green fee is $12 for nine holes, and the course is open 6:30 a.m. to dark. There is a full-service driving range. For more information, call 307-637-6420.
Lakeview Cemetery historical tour
A self-guided tour of Lakeview Cemetery takes visitors through a brief history of Cheyenne. Town officials designated Lakeview Cemetery as Cheyenne’s official cemetery in 1871.
Former governors, businessmen, ministers, builders, teachers and children from the early days of the city are buried there. The cemetery also accepts new burials.
Visitors can stop by the cemetery office behind the main gates and get a tour booklet. There are 22 stops on the free tour. Donations are appreciated.
The cemetery is located at 2501 Seymour Ave., south of Pershing Boulevard. For more information, call 307-637-6402.
Movie theater
Capitol City Stadium 12, 3410 Concord Road, just off Pershing Boulevard, behind Gold’s Gym, 307-638-7469.
Swimming
If you’re looking to cool off and take a dip after some rodeo fun, the Cheyenne Aquatic Center and Johnson Pool are the spots to hit in town.
The indoor Cheyenne Aquatic Center, located in Lions Park at Carey Avenue and Kennedy Road, is open for lap swim 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Recreational swim times are from noon to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Daily admission fees for lap swim are: $3.75 for ages 8 to 59; $3.25 for ages 60 and older; and $3.25 for military personnel. Daily admission fees for recreational swim are: free for kids 4 and under; $5 for ages 5 through 59; $4.50 for ages 60 and over; and $4.50 for military personnel.
Due to COVID-19, reservations are required for the Cheyenne Aquatic Center. You can make a reservation at tinyurl.com/CheyenneSwimSignups.
Johnson Pool, at 303 E 8th St., is open for lap swim from 11 a.m. to noon Friday to Tuesday and for recreational swim from noon to 2 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday to Tuesday.
Daily admission fees for lap swim at Johnson Pool are: $1.25 for kids under 7; $2.25 for kids age 8 to 17; $2.50 for those between age 18 and 59; and $2.25 for those 60 and older. Daily admission fees from recreation swim are: $1.25 for kids under 7; $3 for kids 8 to 17; $3.50 for ages 18 to 59; and $3 for those 60 and older.
Johnson Pool does not require reservations. It is first-come, first-served.
Call 307-637-6239 for more information.