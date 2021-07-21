Visitors looking to take an afternoon off to explore southeast Wyoming’s pristine recreation areas have a host of options, including breathtaking scenic drives, swimming and kayaking, wildlife viewing, hundreds of miles of trails for hiking and biking, and world-class fishing and climbing.
Two of the areas – Curt Gowdy State Park and the Vedauwoo Recreation Area – are within 30 miles of Cheyenne, while the Medicine Bow National Forest and Soapstone Prairie Natural Area in Colorado make for perfect afternoon or day outings.
Curt Gowdy State Park
For visitors looking to do a little outdoor adventuring, Curt Gowdy State Park is a short 24-mile trip from Cheyenne. Nestled at the base of the Laramie Mountains, Curt Gowdy offers three reservoirs with some of the best rainbow trout and kokanee salmon fishing, as well as ample opportunity for swimming and watersports.
There are also more than 35 miles of hiking and biking trails for all skills levels, ranging in elevation of 6,800 to 7,600 feet, with stellar views of low-lying meadows, rolling hills and massive steep granite formations.
To get there, take Wyoming Highway 210 (Happy Jack Road) west out of Cheyenne to County Road 106.
Day-use fees are $7 per vehicle for Wyoming residents and $12 per day for non-residents. Overnight camping is by reservation only. The park is open 24 hours, with daily visitor center hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/about-curt-gowdy.
Vedauwoo Recreation Area
Named by the Native Americans, Vedauwoo (pronounced Vee-Duh-Voo for “land of the earthborn spirits”) offers breathtaking views of pink feldspar, white quartz and black specs of horneblende in the Sherman granite rocks. At 8,200 feet, visitors can see for up to 75 miles to the south.
The remote rock formations are 27 miles west of Cheyenne in the Medicine Bow National Forest are ideal for hiking and climbing, with some of the most challenging vertical sheers in Wyoming, ranging in difficulty level from 5.0 to 5.14.
Horseback riding and hiking for all ages and skill levels are also an option for those looking to explore the towering rock formations, pine forests and aspen groves.
Car passes are $5 per day. To get there, head west on Interstate 80 to Exit 329, then follow signs.
For more information, visit www.vedauwoo.org.
Medicine Bow National Forest
With nearly 2.9 million acres of national forest land to explore, the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests provide ample outdoor opportunities from hiking, biking, camping, horseback riding and fishing, as well as beautiful vistas for sightseers and photographers.
Visitors can access hundreds of miles of winding trails through the wilderness and grasslands, ranging in elevation from 5,500 to 12,940 feet that cater to all ages and skill levels, including the popular Tie City and Happy Jack trails.
Mirror Lake is also a scenic picnic and fishing destination along the Snowy Range Highway.
To get there, go west on I-80 to Exit 323 to the Medicine Bow National Forest, Pole Mountain area.
The forest and grasslands are free to visit, though some areas require a day-use access fee of $5, which can be purchased online at www.recreation.gov/sitepass/74376.
For more information, see https://www.fs.usda.gov/mbr.
Soapstone Prairie Natural Area
Just over the Colorado border is the Soapstone Prairie Natural Area. With 28 square miles of wide-open vistas, grasslands and miles of trails to explore, Soapstone offers visitors a glimpse at more than 12,000 years of history, as well as first-rate hiking, biking and wildlife views.
Nestled in the foothills of the Laramie Mountains, Soapstone Prairie is home to the Lindenmeier archeological site, a national historic landmark, bearing artifacts of Paleo Indians of the Ice Age and other Native American tribes, as well as more than a century of homesteader and ranching history.
With more than 40 miles of south and northbound trails, visitors can learn about the region while getting plenty of fresh air and glimpses of bison and other wildlife.
Soapstone Prairie is located about 25 miles north of Fort Collins. To get there from Cheyenne, head south on Interstate 25 to Fort Collins, then take Highway 1/Terry Lake Road to County Road 15 north (toward Waverly). Head north on County Road 15 to Rawhide Flats Road to the entrance station.
For trails and more information, go to https://www.fcgov.com/naturalareas/finder/soapstone.
Greater Cheyenne Greenway
Visitors who prefer to stay closer to Cheyenne can enjoy the outdoors and get some exercise on the nearly 40 miles of walking and biking paths in the Greenway trail system that wind through the capital city.
The paths connect several parks and neighborhoods throughout the greater Cheyenne area and are easily accessible from hotels and other downtown locations.
Leisurely walkers can take in the local art and statues, while more vigorous exercisers can utilize the workout equipment located at various points along the path system.
The Greenway trails are free and open to the public, and visitors can download a map at www.wyopath.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Greater-Cheyenne-Greenway-and-Trail-User-Map.pdf.