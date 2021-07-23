CHEYENNE – Anyone who’s ever seen Thomas Rhett on Instagram – or, more specifically, on his wife Lauren Akins’ popular Instagram account – knows he’s the ultimate family man. And taking a year off from performing during the pandemic allowed him to lean even more into his role as a dad of three daughters.
“I got to see so much more of my kids than I ever have – I got to put them to bed every night and wake up with them every morning,” Rhett said. “I think they got really used to me not leaving the house to go play shows, which was nice, but now that we're starting to get back into playing, my kids are like, ‘Where are you going?’ And I’m like, ‘Remember when daddy used to work?’”
His daughters are back home in Nashville ahead of his concert Saturday night at Cheyenne Frontier Days, but his wife, who will give birth to their fourth daughter in November, will be in attendance to cheer him on.
“This might be the last time she gets to come because she's getting very pregnant, but any time we get to go out West, my wife's like, ‘Hey, maybe this could be our babymoon,’” he said.
The couple’s plan is to remain in Wyoming for a few extra days after the show to go fishing and soak up the wide open spaces – a much-needed calm before the storm of having four children under the age of 6.
Family has always been a source of musical inspiration for the reigning ACM Male Artist of the Year, whose 2018 album “Life Changes” all centered around the experience of discovering his wife was pregnant while they were already in the process of adopting a little girl from Uganda. His additional down time with the family only inspired him further throughout last year.
“I really did learn how to slow down,” Rhett said. “I really learned how to be in the present a whole lot more than I have in the last decade, so as awful as that year was for so many, there were a couple silver linings for us.”
Rhett calls “Country Again (Side A),” the album he dropped in April, one of his most self-reflective yet. Much of his songwriting was done in between Instagram Lives and other virtual shows during the shutdown in spring 2020, and that additional time in the house made him realize how much he’d put on the back burner to focus on his career.
From fishing to going on camping trips, Rhett said many of his non-musical passions had been ignored for far too long, which is where the idea for an album called “Country Again'' came from. It’s also why he took his family on a road trip out West this past fall, exploring what he referred to as a region that “calls out” to them: the Mountain West.
Now that restrictions are lifting and COVID-19 vaccines are widely available, Rhett is gearing up to get back on the touring circuit, and he couldn’t be more excited.
“Just hearing a crowd clap after your songs are over, I think, is something that all of us artists sort of took for granted,” Rhett said. “Just being able to be with your band and play music again for people is an experience that I've desperately missed and something that I just can't wait to get back into the routine of … it's one of the best feelings in the world.”
Tomorrow night’s Frontier Nights performance will be opened by his father, Rhett Akins, who’s an accomplished singer-songwriter in his own right. The father-son duo have been writing songs together since Rhett was in elementary school, their most recent being the June release “Things Dads Do.”
The pair also shared a memorable moment earlier this summer when they performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage for the first time together in Nashville. It wasn’t their first time taking on a large stage – his dad opened for him throughout his entire 2019 tour – but Rhett said it was one of many experiences (including this evening’s show) that he’ll always cherish.
“Every single night around 6:30 p.m., I would go on stage and high-five my dad and watch him go play 30 minutes of hit songs that he's written,” Rhett recalled of that tour. “It's just one of those kind of father-son relationships that could have been a huge head-butting relationship, but turned out to actually be very fruitful in the way that we write and the way that we perform together.”
Getting back into performing has mostly come natural to Rhett, but he admitted being cooped up at home in Nashville for so long made him forget how to talk to a crowd. A few shows earlier this year in Texas helped brush the dust off – especially after putting in extra rehearsal time – and he said reconnecting with both the audience and his bandmates has been “magical.”
Rhett hasn’t been back to CFD since his Frontier Nights debut in 2017, and he’s eager to get back in front of a crowd that reminded him what country music is all about.
“That day was incredible, just being in that environment and getting to watch the rodeo and getting on a stage that gets pulled out to the center of the rodeo [arena],” he said. “Getting to play in front of that many people was just mindblowing. I've still got the belt buckle they gave me four years ago, and I can't wait to bust it back out.”